'I can't be there': as airline delays continue people try to return for their work shifts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
San Antonio-bound passengers share Southwest Airlines flight experience
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines passengers arriving from Las Vegas and Denver to San Antonio on Wednesday evening who spoke with KSAT were mostly pleased with their flights. Passengers from Las Vegas say they dealt with multiple delays, and a group arriving from Denver said it was a smooth...
'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations. Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in...
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
KTSA
Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year. The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San...
Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon closed after crash
SAN ANTONIO — A crash on the north side is creating traffic issues for drivers. Eastbound Loop 1604 at Gold Canyon Road is closed as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday due a crash that happened earlier in the day. The southbound US 281 ramp to Loop 1604 and the...
KSAT 12
Main lanes of North Loop 1604 near Gold Canyon Drive reopen after crash
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 12/29/22: San Antonio police say the main lanes of North Loop 1604 East have reopened after a crash near the overpass bridge on Gold Canyon Drive led to closures of the eastbound lanes. (Original Story) Drivers on the north central side of San Antonio are...
New rooftop event venue The Skyline to offer weddings with views of downtown San Antonio
The owners of the newly opened Skyline also want it to become a hub for live music and a weekend rooftop bar.
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
Photo shows crash damage to bridge over San Antonio's Loop 1604
Police warn to use an alternative route.
CityScrapes: San Antonio's public giveaways haven't lived up to their promise of a thriving downtown
The reality of downtown San Antonio is that we succeeded in creating a place for tourists to wander that holds little appeal to San Antonians beyond the twinkling lights of the River Walk.
San Antonio Current
A historic San Antonio home with dual rounded porches and giant columns is now for sale
A 1920 home with soaring Corinthian columns and a pair of rounded porches has hit the market in San Antonio's Government Hill neighborhood for just shy of $1.3 million. The colorfully painted three-bedroom, two-bath home features old-growth pine hardwood floors and plenty of original architectural details, including carved wood moldings and stately interior columns, according to its sales listing.
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures
The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio mid-century home for sale was once part of an annual 'Christmas pilgrimage'
A sprawling mid-century home recently listed for sale in the Oak Park neighborhood was such a head-turner that it was included in the 1964 iteration of an annual "Christmas pilgrimage" of stylish and well-decorated San Antonio homes. The four-bedroom, four-bath property — now on the market for $1.2 million —...
KSAT 12
2 men killed when Jaguar sedan crashes into tree at high rate of speed on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Jaguar XF sedan and his passenger were killed Thursday morning after they crashed into a tree on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound at Braun Road near Loop 1604 at 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
iheart.com
San Antonio Tow Truck Driver Pinned Between Car And Tow Truck
A tow truck driver was seriously injured after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side early today. It happened near San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
fox38corpuschristi.com
Egg prices continue to skyrocket
SAN ANTONIO - Egg prices have jumped nearly 50 percent since November 2021. A dozen large eggs here in San Antonio will cost you about $5.85. That’s an increase of nearly four dollars in just a year!. Experts blame the deadly avian flu that wiped out 43 million egg...
Comments / 0