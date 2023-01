WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Trust for Historic Preservation has included Blue Hill’s historic Jonathan Fisher House in its acceptance of six new sites under the prestigious Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios program (HAHS). The newly accepted sites represent an inaugural class of Affiliate members, a new membership classification designed to ease entry for preserved artists’ sites that do not fit within traditional home museum models, or that are in earlier stages of development as spaces for public engagement. This represents continuing work to expand and diversify representation within the program’s membership.

BLUE HILL, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO