Bear, DE

*Update – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in Newark on December 25, 2022, as Kevin Love , 24, of Bear, DE.

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling 302-741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police , by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Released: 122822  1148

