Bear, DE

*Update- Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 25, 2022, in the Bear area as David Jones , 53, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal Calio by calling 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 122822  1203

