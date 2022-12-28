Read full article on original website
Speech does well in Kalispell
The Columbia Falls Wildcats Speech and Debate team competed last weekend in the Kalispell Western Regional AA tournament at Glacier High School with 18 schools, placing first in the ABC Sweeps and fourth overall. The following students placed in their events: Eddie Chisholm, first in Lincoln Douglas Debate Eleanor Hollingsworth and Kynsleigh Gould, first in Policy Debate Zack Tillman and Lucas Counts, second in DUO Interpretation Aiden Rohn and Brayden Crawford, fourth in Public Forum Makinzie Taylor, sixth in Humorous Interpretation Carson Settles, sixth in Informative Ruby Davis, seventh in Informative Lauren Rogers and Boone Shanks, eighth in Public Forum Ava Minns-Prezeau, eighth in Legislative Debate The team travels to Stevensville this weekend.
Growth, a moose-eating grizzly and a new school — 2022 in review
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Here’s a look at some of the top Hungry Horse News stories from 2022. Growth: The real estate market in Columbia Falls continued to be a hot topic, with more housing units either finished, under construction, or in the planning stages. Developer Mick Ruis all but finished a condo/commercial project on Nucleus Avenue and is working on a second one. The Columbia Falls city-county planning board rejected a large subdivision called River Highlands just east of the Flathead River, but OK’d a big one that’s part of Meadow Lake Resort’s final plan, much to the chagrin of...
