By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Here’s a look at some of the top Hungry Horse News stories from 2022. Growth: The real estate market in Columbia Falls continued to be a hot topic, with more housing units either finished, under construction, or in the planning stages. Developer Mick Ruis all but finished a condo/commercial project on Nucleus Avenue and is working on a second one. The Columbia Falls city-county planning board rejected a large subdivision called River Highlands just east of the Flathead River, but OK’d a big one that’s part of Meadow Lake Resort’s final plan, much to the chagrin of...

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO