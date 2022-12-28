ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staples, MN

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Crop inputs top of mind for Minnesota farmer

Farmers have been busy locking in inputs for next year. West-central Minnesota corn and soybean grower Richard Syverson says he purchased fertilizer for 2023 over the summer. “On our farm, I locked in my fertilizer for next season back when this year’s corn crop was just pollinating.”. He tells...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvsc.org

Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
MELROSE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for augers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Sebeka, MN man charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Wadena

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – A Sebeka, Minnesota man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash Thursday evening. According to Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, the Sheriff’s Office was called around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a crash northeast of Wadena. Emergency responders found a pickup driven by Andrew York had rear-ended a car driven by a Minot, North Dakota woman. Both vehicles were in the ditch.
SEBEKA, MN
knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb

A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
BRAINERD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy