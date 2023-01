As Billy Joel says, "Mama, if that's movin' up, then I'm movin' out." Last year, Michigan was among the top five states in the US where people decided to 'move on out.'. United Van Lines crunched the numbers, analyzing where people are moving to and where people are moving away from. Michigan is number four on the list of states people are exiting, topped by New Jersey, Illinois, and New York.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO