Piedmont, CA

The Blotter | Woman found in stolen vehicle

A woman had to be physically removed from a stolen vehicle after she failed to comply with police instructions early in the morning of Dec. 22. At 2:32 a.m., Piedmont Police Department officers were looking for a stolen vehicle. They found a different vehicle in the area of Grand and Rose avenues that had been reported stolen. A female was inside the vehicle.
