Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
bozemancvb.com
Bozeman's Coziest Hangouts
During the dark days of winter, it’s easy to want to curl up in a blanket at home and stay snuggled up in your warm retreat. But it’s also a good idea to get out of the house and be social during these chilly months, so we’ve gathered a list of some of Bozeman’s coziest hangouts that will recreate that feeling in the outside world.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
How Can Bozeman Residents Dispose Of This Properly? Details Here!
Christmas is over, so some of us may be putting away the decorations, including taking the tree down. As many people have opted to have an artificial tree, like me, some still keep the tradition of having a real tree. At the end of the holiday season, there is always the question, "what do we do with the tree now"?
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snowmobiler injured on Buck Ridge Trail Monday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured Monday afternoon on Buck Ridge Trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews were called out along with the Big Sky Fire Department. A search and rescue team snowmobiled out to the patient's location with an ambulance sled and took the patient to...
ypradio.org
Park County community report pins housing as a looming worry
A recent survey of residents in one of central Montana’s most in-demand regions found affordability and growth among the biggest concerns. The report shows the majority of respondents worry about a shortage of housing in Park County and the inability to afford the housing that is available. More than...
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
Southwest passenger in Bozeman talks about travel 'nightmare'
Toni DeMatteis arrived at the airport in Orange County, California on Thursday, expecting easy travel when she found out her Southwest flight to Bozeman was canceled.
New and Improved! Belgrade Breakfast Spot Open For Business
A popular spot for breakfast in Belgrade is back open after being closed for over a year due to a kitchen fire. The wait is finally over! The Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade is open, but getting there hasn't been easy. For owner Rhonda Haney Gilbert, reopening the restaurant has come with its fair share of setbacks. Throughout the process, she had to deal with supply chain issues that delayed the delivery of several items needed in order to reopen the restaurant. The wait for safety inspections was also delayed.
KULR8
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State running back, Isaiah Ifanse, has entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. Ifanse announced his move on Twitter Thursday, thanking his teammates and BobcatNation for their support. The following is a statement from Ifanse shared to his Twitter:. “I'd like to thank...
Montana Woman Needs Some Cheer. Have You Dealt With A Grinch?
It's less than a week away from Christmas and stores are busting at the seams with last-minute shoppers. Here in Bozeman, where we have seen a decrease in employees, it shouldn't be surprising that the wait times in line will be longer than one may be used to. The other...
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
Bozeman’s Top 10: Here’s What Happened In 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, we wanted to look back at some of the top Bozeman stories of the year. Here's an in-depth look at some of the thing biggest things that happened this year. First, I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read the articles...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
It’s Rare! This is the Last Time Weather Closed Bozeman Schools
Montana is known for its harsh winters and frigid temperatures, but for most people that live here, winter weather is just a part of daily life. Temperatures far below zero degrees are fairly common during the winter in Montana. People in many states across the country absolutely lose their minds and close everything down when a winter storm hits, but for Montana, it's business as usual.
Check Out This Exciting Expansion News For The Bozeman Airport
The airport has been making strides in expanding areas to help travelers in and out of Bozeman easier. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest in Montana, and the numbers are staggering. Over two million passengers have traveled through the Bozeman Airport this past year, and the numbers will only grow in 2023. The Bozeman Airport has been making expansions in crucial areas of need, and we have some news.
Out Of Nowhere! MSU Football Player Will Transfer To New School
This news puts a damper on a stellar 2023 season for the Montana State Bobcats, and we have several questions. Montana State football had a stellar 2023 season that sadly ended in the FCS Semifinals. The Bobcats had a fantastic defense, but the real star was the offense. Both quarterbacks, Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers led the Bobcats to one of the best offenses in the country, and this was all without having their star running back, Isiah Infanse, the whole year due to injury. Well, we have some sad news to report.
Bozeman’s Top 10 Lunch Spots For 10 Bucks And Under
I write a series called "Broke in Bozeman" for a reason. Finding lunch for a modest amount of money has become challenging around here. But it's not impossible. Smart Bozeman businesses give thought to their lunch specials and offer a bargain. Feed people well around here and you've made a customer for life. Although you won't find a sit-down 3-course meal for around $10, you can CERTAINLY get a filling and tasty lunch.
