Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Samuel Edward Golden Sr. — UPDATED
Samuel Edward Golden Sr., 89, Argos, died at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022, at his residence in Argos. He was born Sept. 3, 1933. He married Ramona Grosvenor. Samuel is survived by his daughter, Dixie (Robert) Warner, Plymouth; and son, Samuel (Michelle) Golden Jr., Argos; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Rodway, Warsaw.
Amelia ‘Millie’ R. Helton
Amelia R. “Millie” Helton, 85, Marion, formerly of Akron and Silver Lake, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center, Marion. She was born Aug. 26, 1937. On Feb. 18, 1977, Millie married Grady Helton. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Jerry...
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Bonnie Lou Smith
Bonnie Lou (Rice) Smith, 68, North Manchester, died Dec. 28, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. She was born Sept. 5, 1954. She is survived by her son, Nathan “Tater” Smith, North Manchester; father, Allen D. Rice, North Manchester; brothers, Michael (Bev) Rice, Warsaw, Ronald Rice, Indianapolis, Steven Rice, Bippus, Douglas (Lisa) Rice, North Manchester and Andrew (Jennifer) Rice, Bippus; sisters, Rebecca Rice, Gas City and Jennifer (Brian Shield) Rice, Indianapolis; and her bonus children, Cameron Miller, Scottie Schultz and Adam Lewis.
John L. Nace — UPDATED
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, with his family by his side at his home in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 20, 1971. On May 25, 2018, he married Sarah Lewis. John is survived by his wife of four years, Sarah; son, Eian Nace; four stepchildren; mother, Candy (Dick) Hopper; and sister, Clare (Mike) Woolf.
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
Filing Begins Jan. 4 For City, Town Elections
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Election filing will begin Wednesday, Jan. 4, for candidates seeking positions for the city of Warsaw and small towns. In Warsaw, the offices of mayor, clerk-treasurer, all five city council district seats and the two city council at-large seats will be up for election. Winona Lake...
McConnells’ Courthouse Coffee On The Square Opens Next Week
WARSAW — Sara McConnell grew up frequenting Courthouse Coffee in downtown Warsaw. Now she and her husband, Travis McConnell, have bought the former coffeehouse to operate as their own. The McConnells will open Courthouse Coffee on the Square next week at what is now Latte Lounge, the coffee shop...
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Warsaw’s Monday Trash Route Will Be Picked Up Jan. 3
WARSAW — Warsaw’s city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Monday’s trash route will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Fire Victims
WARSAW — A GoFundMe account has been established for a Warsaw family who needs assistance after their house caught on fire Tuesday evening. Courtney Holt, Glen Douthitt, and three children were at the home on 3456 E. 100N when the fire started. In an interview with InkFreeNews, Holt said the residence’s lights went out after she plugged in a flashlight charger. Then, there were extremely loud electrical noises, followed by flames. She said she believes the fire was caused by faulty wiring.
Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue
WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
