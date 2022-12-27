Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston City Council Meeting Rescheduled as 'Special Meeting' on Jan. 4
LEWISTON - According to the City of Lewiston’s website, the regular city council work session scheduled for January 2nd was canceled for the holiday. A special meeting is scheduled for January 4th. The 20 page packet and agenda only contains two discussion items: storm water service updates and audit firm selection.
A Clean Sweep: Wildcat Boys and Girls Both Crowned 2022 Avista Holiday Tournament Champions
LEWISTON - Perhaps this year's 2022 Avista Holiday Tournament would have been better off being named 'The Lapwai Wildcat Invitational.' The Wildcat Boys and Girls were both victorious in their respective championship games Thursday afternoon, sweeping the tournament. It is just the second time the boys and girls champions have been from the same school in the tournament's 10-year history (Walla Walla, 2019).
2022 Avista Holiday Tournament Day 2: Lapwai Boys and Girls Sweep Lewiston, Earning Spots in Championship
LEWISTON - High school basketball action continued Wednesday for Day 2 of the 2022 Avista Holiday Tournament at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. The latter half of the day saw four semifinal games take place, with berths to the Championship game on Thursday on...
