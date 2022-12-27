LEWISTON - Perhaps this year's 2022 Avista Holiday Tournament would have been better off being named 'The Lapwai Wildcat Invitational.' The Wildcat Boys and Girls were both victorious in their respective championship games Thursday afternoon, sweeping the tournament. It is just the second time the boys and girls champions have been from the same school in the tournament's 10-year history (Walla Walla, 2019).

