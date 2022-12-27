Read full article on original website
Vicky Jo Dutton
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Angelo Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral...
Florence Arlene Shelley
Florence Arlene Shelley, age 94, of rural Blair, died on Tuesday, December 27,. 2022 in her home with her two sisters by her side. Florence was born on September 25, 1928 in rural Blair to Edward and Levea. (Andrews) Flaaten. She married Basil Shelley on June 4, 1948 in the...
Jane Kay Peterson
Jane Kay Peterson, 79, of Melrose passed away on December 21, 2022, In La. Jane was born on October 12, 1943, to parents Horace Abner Piper and Florence. McCullough. Jane graduated from Sparta Highschool in 1961 and went to work. for the Union National Bank of Sparta for forty-nine and...
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
James M. Brady
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, James Michael Brady, passed away at the age of 79 in Mesa Arizona from complications of prolonged illness. Jim was a golf and sports enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, history and teaching. And was an alumnus of UW LaCrosse. He taught inside and outside the classroom with his final professional teaching years spent at Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI). He taught multitudes, was loved by many, and impacted all he met. Jim was kind and generous with his time and means to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be missed dearly.
Tomah Health Donates $3,100 to Local Food Pantry
A holiday donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members made this Christmas a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry. Staff had the choice to accept a grocery gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
Apparent Murder-Suicide in Juneau County
(Plymouth Township, WI) — The sheriff in Juneau County says it looks like two people are dead after a domestic violence murder-suicide. Deputies found a woman dead in a home in Plymouth Township yesterday. They also found a man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Deputies were called to the home to look into a domestic violence call.
Fort McCoy Getting 70 Million Dollars in New Spending Package
(Fort McCoy, WI) — Fort McCoy is getting 70 million-dollars for repair in the new federal spending plan. Commanders say the money is earmarked for barracks repairs. The 70 million is just part of the 250 million-dollars that Democratic U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin says she secured for Wisconsin in the one-point-seven trillion-dollar omnibus package.
