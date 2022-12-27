Read full article on original website
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know
Elaine Viola (Nelson) Know, age 87 of Black River Falls, WI passed away. on Wednesday, December 21 st , 2022 at Bethany St. Joseph’s Care. She was born October 26, 1935 to Paul T. and Hildur (Backlund) Nelson. in Eureka, CA. She was the second of five children. On...
Vicky Jo Dutton
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2022 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial will be in Angelo Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday at the funeral...
Charlotte Ann Robinson
Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her. brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte. married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked...
Jane Kay Peterson
Jane Kay Peterson, 79, of Melrose passed away on December 21, 2022, In La. Jane was born on October 12, 1943, to parents Horace Abner Piper and Florence. McCullough. Jane graduated from Sparta Highschool in 1961 and went to work. for the Union National Bank of Sparta for forty-nine and...
James M. Brady
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, James Michael Brady, passed away at the age of 79 in Mesa Arizona from complications of prolonged illness. Jim was a golf and sports enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, history and teaching. And was an alumnus of UW LaCrosse. He taught inside and outside the classroom with his final professional teaching years spent at Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI). He taught multitudes, was loved by many, and impacted all he met. Jim was kind and generous with his time and means to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be missed dearly.
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
Eau Claire Burglar Robs Same Daycare Twice in Two Days
(Eau Claire, WI) — Police in Eau Claire say a local suspect hit the same daycare twice in one week. Officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Phillippi after Monday and Tuesday’s break-ins at the local KinderCare. Investigators say they knew it was Phillippi because he left behind his arrest card, along with a mountain of other evidence. KinderCare managers say Phillippi stole thousands of dollars worth of iPads and electronic equipment, as well as gas cards and the keys to two vehicles. Phillippi is looking at charges, he’s free on a five thousand-dollar bond.
Drug Charges for Owner of Heady Hut in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — There are drug charges for the owner of the Heady Hut in Eau Claire after police say he sold THC. Eau Claire Police say an informant bought THC from Samuel Pastorello several times. No one is saying just what form the THC was. Pastorello is free on a five thousand-dollar signature bond.
Tomah Health Donates $3,100 to Local Food Pantry
A holiday donation by Tomah Health staff, providers and board members made this Christmas a bit merrier for Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry. Staff had the choice to accept a grocery gift card from the hospital as a holiday gift or donate the value of the item to the food pantry.
Fort McCoy Getting 70 Million Dollars in New Spending Package
(Fort McCoy, WI) — Fort McCoy is getting 70 million-dollars for repair in the new federal spending plan. Commanders say the money is earmarked for barracks repairs. The 70 million is just part of the 250 million-dollars that Democratic U.S. senator Tammy Baldwin says she secured for Wisconsin in the one-point-seven trillion-dollar omnibus package.
