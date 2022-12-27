On Thursday, December 8, 2022, James Michael Brady, passed away at the age of 79 in Mesa Arizona from complications of prolonged illness. Jim was a golf and sports enthusiast. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, history and teaching. And was an alumnus of UW LaCrosse. He taught inside and outside the classroom with his final professional teaching years spent at Melrose-Mindoro High School (WI). He taught multitudes, was loved by many, and impacted all he met. Jim was kind and generous with his time and means to friends, family, and charitable organizations. He will be missed dearly.

MELROSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO