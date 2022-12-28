It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. That has left assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, the former NBA guard who also used to coach Pacific University, to fill in for Mazzulla.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO