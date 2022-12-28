Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Obituary: William M. Welter
William Michael Welter, born November 18, 1944, in Evanston, IL to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Bill’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Bill graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Valley College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He was a proud member and president of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
Door County Pulse
Door County New Year’s Day Events
Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm
GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
Door County Pulse
Gibraltar School Will Ask for $29.8 Million
Officials in Door County’s two farthest-north school districts are one step away from placing referendum measures on the April 4 ballot. Just before the winter break, the Gibraltar Area School Board discussed a first reading of a resolution for a $29.8 million referendum to replace and update the oldest portions of the school complex in Fish Creek.
WBAY Green Bay
Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin
If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
Door County Pulse
Wheel Tax Dead on Arrival
A funding opportunity in the form of a wheel tax was presented to the County of Door’s Administrative Committee on Dec. 13, and to say it was not well received is probably an understatement. “This makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Dave Lienau,...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Miguel Angel Sanchez
Miguel Angel Sanchez, 42, Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born November 25, 1980, in Honduras to Cupertino and Maria (Sanchez) Hernandez. He married Rosa Escalon in Honduras on October 10, 2005. The couple moved to the United States and then to Sturgeon Bay four years ago.
seehafernews.com
Two Manitowoc Women Accused of Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart Appear For Bail Hearings
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 34-year-old Manitowoc woman facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing numerous items from Walmart earlier this week. Shawnee Reed is charged with Misdemeanor Retail Theft, Carrying a Concealed Knife, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing an Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Police responded Monday...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday December 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
wtaq.com
Inmate Appears in Court for Fatal Attack at Green Bay Prison
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
seehafernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspect in Denmark Theft
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a theft in Denmark. Photos released by the Sheriff’s Office show a black man with mid-length dreads wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with any information on the...
