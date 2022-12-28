ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

Obituary: William M. Welter

William Michael Welter, born November 18, 1944, in Evanston, IL to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Bill’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Bill graduated Cum Laude from Missouri Valley College in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics. He was a proud member and president of Sigma Nu Fraternity.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Door County New Year’s Day Events

Get wet, get silly and get outside to start the new year!. If your New Year’s resolution is to get outside more or to move more, start off strong with one of these four free hikes. A state-park vehicle sticker is required for all except the Crossroads hike. 9:30...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County gift shop left covered in ice after winter storm

GILLS ROCK, Wis. (WFRV) – The massive winter storm that hit most of the country this past week left its mark on a northeast Wisconsin gift shop in Door County. The Simply Scandinavian gift shop in Gills Rock was left covered in ice that built up over days of high winds and waves, and posted the astonishing pictures on its Facebook page.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Gibraltar School Will Ask for $29.8 Million

Officials in Door County’s two farthest-north school districts are one step away from placing referendum measures on the April 4 ballot. Just before the winter break, the Gibraltar Area School Board discussed a first reading of a resolution for a $29.8 million referendum to replace and update the oldest portions of the school complex in Fish Creek.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000. Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.
HOWARD, WI
viatravelers.com

14 Best Restaurants in Door County, Wisconsin

If you’re visiting Door County, Wisconsin, chances are you’re spending your days exploring the great outdoors through all the scenic hiking trails and parks that this region has to offer. Beautiful places such as Cave Point County Park and Washington Island are wonderful spots to explore all day with your family. But did you know Door County is home to some delicious food and sweet treats as well?
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wheel Tax Dead on Arrival

A funding opportunity in the form of a wheel tax was presented to the County of Door’s Administrative Committee on Dec. 13, and to say it was not well received is probably an understatement. “This makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up,” said Dave Lienau,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Miguel Angel Sanchez

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 42, Sturgeon Bay died unexpectedly, Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born November 25, 1980, in Honduras to Cupertino and Maria (Sanchez) Hernandez. He married Rosa Escalon in Honduras on October 10, 2005. The couple moved to the United States and then to Sturgeon Bay four years ago.
STURGEON BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - December 29, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday December 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
94.3 Jack FM

Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County

TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Inmate Appears in Court for Fatal Attack at Green Bay Prison

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy