Falls Bridge: Temporary closure scheduled for Thursday, December 29

PHILADELPHIA – The Falls Bridge, between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive, will be temporarily closed to all traffic on Thursday, December 29 to allow inspectors to safely inspect the bridge, Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams announced today. The following temporary restrictions are scheduled to be in effect from approximately 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM. If the inspection is completed earlier than expected, the bridge may open earlier.

No detour will be posted for this short duration closure. Alternate Schuylkill River crossings include City Avenue (just north of Falls Bridge), Roosevelt Boulevard (just south of Falls Bridge), and Strawberry Mansion Bridge (a short distance south of Falls Bridge).

Except for possible “gaper” delays, traffic on both Drives should not be affected.

This temporary closure will allow Streets Department employees to safely inspect the structure. This preplanned inspection work has been scheduled during mid-day to minimize the disruption to motorists.

All inspection work will be completed, and traffic will be restored by 3:00 PM. For the duration of the inspection, Streets Department crews will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience to affected drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The Streets Department thanks citizens in advance for their patience and cooperation during this inspection.