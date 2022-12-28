ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dITsQ_0jwlT99y00

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.

"I've been advised by medical professionals that Tua worries only about the day that he's currently in and nothing else," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "I take that very seriously and worry about his health first and foremost and take the advice of the medical professionals."

Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol for the second time this year a day after the Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. That was odd given Tagovailoa never left the Week 16 game with any signs of a head injury and McDaniel said no one alerted him of a possible injury during the game until Tagovailoa showed signs of a concussion on Monday. NFL medical chief Allen Sills added Tuesday that Tagovailoa showed "no visible signs" during the game.

This is Tagovailoa's second reported concussion of the 2022 season after he officially suffered one in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa left that game in an ambulance after a scary hit and missed the following two games. Tagovailoa also appeared to have suffered a head injury a few days prior in the first half of a Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, but he returned in the second half with what the team deemed a "back injury." The NFLPA later fired the independent doctor assigned to the Bills game that allowed Tagovailoa to return to the field.

In the wake of Tagovailoa's most recent concussions, former NFL players have urged the Dolphins quarterback not to play again this season. McDaniel refused to speculate Wednesday whether or not Tagovailoa would return to the starting lineup this season, but he did say Tagovailoa will play if he clears the league's concussion protocol.

"I'll do what the medical experts advise me to do and I'm quite certain they're not going to advise me in the wrong direction when it has to do with his health," McDaniel said. "I'm going to go in direct conflict with what the doctors have told me to do which is to worry one day at a time. ... His health is the first, foremost and only priority."

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo

It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dolphins playoff hopes now look grim after fifth straight loss, another QB injury

The Miami Dolphins continue to limp toward the end of the season. The Dolphins fell to the New England Patriots 23-21 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in what was their fifth straight loss. With Tua Tagovailoa out once again in concussion protocol, the Dolphins are now on the outside looking in in the AFC playoff picture. They will need some serious help next week to make the postseason, something that didn’t seem remotely in doubt just a month or so ago.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage

The biggest moment of a wild Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan wasn't on the field for Robert Griffin III. During the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal, Griffin received the news his wife, Estonian heptathlete Greta Griffin, was in labor live on the air while working as part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" coverage.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Eagles DE Josh Sweat hospitalized with neck injury after head-on collision vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was hospitalized with a neck injury after a collision on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. The injury took place early in the first quarter when Sweat dove to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice. Sweat hit Prentice's body with the crown of his helmet. He fell face first on the ground and remained prone as medical staff took the field to tend to him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
140K+
Followers
149K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy