Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Good Morning America Anchor TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Breaks Silence Amid Affair Chatter
The T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach saga at ABC News has taken its toll on Holmes’ estranged wife. Marilee Fiebig took to Instagram to sound off about the after-effects of her husband’s affair, saying she’s “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fieberg publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Loretta Lynn’s Husband Couldn’t ‘Get Away’ With Anything, Their Daughter Once Said: ‘Mom Would Write a Song About It’
Loretta Lynn's husband inspired many of her songs, and their daughter said it kept him in line at home because he couldn't "get away with one thing."
Why I Love Having a Word of the Year
I used to be a hardcore New Year’s Resolutions gal. I made all the lists. I made the lofty (and now, looking back on them) unattainable goals. I had 365 days to be better. Look better. Feel better. Do better. Why not go big or go home, right?. Wrong.
No Year’s Resolutions
I have never been big on New Year’s resolutions – making them or keeping them. I try to pretend like I do, because who wouldn’t want to do things like live a healthier life, spend more time with their kids or unplug more? The truth is, I see the appeal; the New Year is a good time to start fresh, however, I can never seem to stick to my resolutions. They end up in the back of my head with other things I rarely use, like how to solve algebraic equations. So, this year, I am not going to try.
How to Navigate Unsolicited Parenting Advice
It’s that time of year. The time when we all gather and celebrate the holidays and, oftentimes, that means we get lots of feedback from our families about our children. While celebrating the holidays and new year with our extended family can be great, receiving unwanted and unsolicited advice about our parenting is NOT.
Top 10 Books of 2022
I joined the Orlando Mom Collective team in July when my family and I sold our Michigan home and moved to Central Florida. I stepped into the role of Executive Assistant and took over our Book Club. It has been a true honor to read along side of all our book club moms in the last 5 months! We’d love to have you join us in 2023!
Happy New Year! :: Choosing Rest Over Resolutions
That phrase produces a variety of emotions and feelings even as I type it. Celebrating a New Year should be a good thing, right? A year of possibilities. New starts. New goals. New resolutions. However, when I hear it, I often feel overwhelmed and a bit depressed. I am more than ready to say good-bye to last year but find myself with feelings of uncertainty and dread. Maybe it’s post-holiday blues and long winter days. Perhaps it’s regret and mom guilt?
Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for January 2023
January’s Book of the Month is Darling Girl by Liz Michalski!. Holly Darling, Wendy Darling’s granddaughter (the same Wendy from the story of Peter Pan), is living life in New York City. She is running a successful skin care company with a revolutionary new product about to hit the market. Her son Jack is doing well in school and is loving lacrosse. Holly’s world is perfect… until she gets a phone call that changes everything. Her daughter, Eden, is missing. Eden has a rare condition causing her to age abnormally fast and has been in a coma for a decade after a fall from a tree. Holly immediately knows who is responsible for Eden’s disappearance, her father, Peter Pan. But Peter is not who the fairytale makes him out to be and Holly knows how truly dangerous he can be. Holly and Jack leave New York and head to London where Eden has been taken care of at their family estate in the countryside. Life gets complicated for Holly as she tries to balance the secret of Eden’s existence and the ongoing role Eden plays in Jack’s life. With no one to turn to in London, Holly enlists the help of Christopher Cooke, the ex-cop turned private detective with a hook for a hand. As the parallels between the real world and Wendy’s story about Neverland increase, Holly is running out of time to save both her children’s lives. This book is a story about grief, healing and the lengths a mother will go to in order to protect her children.
Decluttering 1-2-3
In 2020, we decluttered and downsized. We minimized our processions and maximized our family time. We encouraged experience gifts and discouraged accumulating items that didn’t add value to our lives. We had this new lifestyle down to a science or so we thought. Why then did the house look...
