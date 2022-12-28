ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan announces $20 million Water Assistance Relief program

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Hogan announces water assistance program 00:23

BALTIMORE - Governor Larry Hogan announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills," Governor Hogan said. "Water systems are encouraged to apply for this funding to ensure savings for customers in the coming months."

As a condition of receiving program funding, water systems must agree to allocate payments as bill credits to customer accounts within a specific number of days after receiving payment, and waive late fees and interest penalties, according to a press release sent by the governor's office.

The credits will cover outstanding water debt from residential customers that were accrued between January 2020 and September 2022.

The application period for water systems to apply for funding will begin next Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain open until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

MARYLAND STATE
