ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development

A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Plans for mall site provide more specifics

Details becoming available for Mall property redevelopment. It could be an example of how the city and the county want to grow. Earlier this month, the new owner of the Crystal River Mall property shared some details about planned redevelopment with the Crystal River City Council. No one was disappointed with the discussion.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
leesburg-news.com

The Villages and other housing growth Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022

The explosion of housing thanks largely to The Villages was Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022. In January the Leesburg City Commission gave the green light to the Whispering Hills real estate development. Construction Journal detailed the Whispering Hills plan which calls for 2,942 residential units to be constructed. Plans call for 2,302 units which will be single-family homes and townhomes with an additional 640 multi-family units. The plan also calls for 451,000 square feet of commercial space which would include medical and business offices as well as a hotel. The first phase will consist of 700 single family homes and a golf course.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation

Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week

City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Democratic Women's Club to meet

Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness. Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for the monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Deb Daniels, legislative liaison to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
OCALA, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Utilities rescinds boil water notice for several communities

Marion County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice for the Cedar Hills, Double Gate, and Hawks Landing communities. The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Monday, December 26 due to a temporary drop in water pressure. According to Marion County Utilities, bacteriological surveys were conducted, and satisfactory results have been reported by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Ginger West left a lifetime impact on Citrus County

Citrus County must keep Ginger West’s memory alive by continuing the mission of the Family Resource Center. Ginger West the founder and executive director of the Citrus County Family Resource Center died on Dec. 18, 2022. Undoubtedly, she went directly to Heaven, to see her Lord and to be reunited with her husband, John West, who died in 2001.
villages-news.com

Eastern Bluebird At Cattail Recreation Area In The Villages

On a very cold morning, this little eastern bluebird takes advantage of the festive lighting at the Cattail Recreation Area. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Comments / 0

Community Policy