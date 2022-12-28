Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois stands alone with impressive defensive distinction in 2022 following Playoff semifinals
Illinois now stands alone in one key area. The Fighting Illini are the only team that has not allowed 21+ points in a single half. Michigan and Georgia were also on that list before Saturday when both teams allowed more than 21 points. Georgia allowed the Buckeyes to score 28...
ReliaQuest Bowl Odds: Mississippi State vs. Illinois prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The SEC and Big Ten clash on the football field as the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Join us for our College Football odds series where our Mississippi State-Illinois prediction and pick will be revealed. Fresh off of an 8-4 season that saw the Bulldogs defeat...
Illini still keeping Bobby Roundtree's legacy strong: ''His legacy is going to be continuing to grow'
TAMPA, Fla. — Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree showed up on the campus of the University of Illinois five years ago as a pair of defensive line recruits from Alabama and Florida, respectively, and instantly formed a bond. The two were as good of friends as it gets. Best...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'
Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
WCIA
Restaurants in Champaign County gearing up for Illini bowl game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses and restaurants around Central Illinois are getting ready to host Illini fans for the ReliaQuest Bowl. Aspen Tap House and Billy Barooz Pub and Grill is opening early Monday morning. They will also be having specials for customers during the game. Illini fan Roger...
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
muddyriversports.com
Raiders enjoy sweet rewards after capping State Farm Holiday Classic with back-to-back wins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Christina Meyer made a promise the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball players intended her to keep. So after beating Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-46 in Thursday night’s fifth-place game of the State Farm Holiday Classic, the Raiders reminded Meyer’s husband — QND coach Kevin Meyer — she said she’d buy the team milkshakes after their final game.
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
WCIA
Village of Savoy receives $2 million toward road project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project. Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
WAND TV
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
WAND TV
Shelby County State's Attorney and Assistant State's Attorney both resigning
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced her resignation. Kroncke said she has accepted a position with the Illinois State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor's Office, Special Prosecution Unit. She starts in that position February 1. Her resignation takes effect January 31. "As State's Attorney I have...
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed
**** See the updated version of this story on this website. It was confirmed by the Danville Fire Department on Saturday that a person in this building was found dead.****. Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished.
