disneybymark.com
A Former Cast Member Sneaks into the Magic Kingdom and Assaults Security
A former Disney Cast Member attempted to sneak into the Magic Kingdom utilidoors and assaulted security. The Utilidoors Did you know Magic Kingdom has an underground tunnel system that Cast Members use to check in, rest, and get into character? The utilidoors are under the “main level” of Magic Kingdom and extend throughout the park. […]
disneybymark.com
See How to Get a New Special Edition Disney 100 Statue
Do you want to own a piece of the Walt Disney Company’s Platinum Anniversary? Here is how Disney’s biggest fans can bring home a piece of the magic. Disney 100 The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of magic. Disney 100 Years of Wonder will be the largest cross-company global celebration […]
disneybymark.com
Guests are waiting how long for rides in Walt Disney World today?
It’s no secret that this is a busy week in Walt Disney World. With large crowds come large waits, and you won’t believe how long Guests are waiting in line for some of their favorite rides right now! How long is too long to wait for your favorite attraction? It’s a busy week in Disney […]
disneybymark.com
2022 Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger
Earlier this week, we named nine of our 10 Most Fascinating Disney People for 2022. Today, we unveil the Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger. When Disney purchased Pixar, I was at the Living with the Land boat ride at EPCOT. I was at my desk at the Magic Kingdom when I heard that […]
disneybymark.com
2023 Disney World Planning Guide
Our Walt Disney World vacation planning guide offers tips & tricks for 2023 on how to avoid crowds, save money & time, with info on Genie+ & Lightning Lanes, best rides, restaurant reviews, and itineraries for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom & Hollywood Studios. It’s a great resource for first-timers or annual visitors to Florida. […]
disneybymark.com
The FUZZIEST Disney Merch Collection Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some seriously cold weather at Disney World lately, ya’ll. It’s had us dreaming of warmer weather, but fortunately, Disney just released some fuzzy new merch...
disneybymark.com
Disney Attraction Closure Has Now Been Extended
Disney attractions are closed for refurbishment from time to time. This attraction’s opening date has since been removed from the website. Adventureland Retheme Earlier this year, Disney shared news of Tarzan’s treehouse being remodeled. This treehouse was set to undergo a huge retheming at Disneyland. At that time, there were rumors that it could be Encanto-themed. Guests were […]
disneybymark.com
How to avoid the MOST Expensive Days at Walt Disney World in 2023
Want to visit Walt Disney World and save some money? We have a full breakdown of the least and most expensive dates for 2023. Variable Ticket Pricing Beginning December 8, 2022, Disney World implemented park-specific pricing for 1-day 1-park tickets. Prices will vary based on the park and date. Animal Kingdom prices for 1-day 1-park tickets […]
disneybymark.com
Guide to New Year’s Eve 2023 at Disneyland & California Adventure
New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, as guests crowd the parks to ring in 2023. This guide shares our tips & tricks for enjoying the NYE parties in the parks, watching the fireworks, and avoiding the pitfalls. (Updated December 31, 2022.) Let’s start […]
disneybymark.com
Welcome 2023 With Disney, Marvel and Star Wars LEGO Sets at Entertainment Earth
Happy New Year Disney collectors! LEGO is welcoming 2023 with a whole assortment of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars sets spanning shows, character stories and films that fans won’t want to miss. These new reveals are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase […]
disneybymark.com
January 2023 at Disney World: Crowd Calendar & Info
Our guide to January 2023 at Walt Disney World offers a free crowd calendar, days to visit & avoid, weather, seasonal events, planning tips, and when Christmas decorations are taken down. We cover everything at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. (Updated December 31, 2022.) Typically, January is the month of the holiday […]
disneybymark.com
The Top Ten Disney News Stories of this Year
As 2022 wraps up, take a look at the top 10 most read Kenny the Pirate blog posts here. Let us know which of these you remember reading! 10 – Big changes are now in place for Disney World security lines The Evolv Express scanner was introduced in a trial phase at Disney Springs in mid June 2020 […]
disneybymark.com
Open & Closed Restaurants at Disney World (January 2023)
This list of open & closed restaurants at Walt Disney World covers what’s operating in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and resort hotels. We update this regularly, with info on what’s coming soon, newly reopened, and more. (Updated January 1, 2023.) The good news is that the vast majority of noteworthy dining options […]
disneybymark.com
2023 Disney World Refurbishment Calendar
This Walt Disney World ride refurbishment calendar lists the closure schedule for 2023 at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios & Animal Kingdom. Attractions close for routine maintenance, safety upgrades, improvements, and reimaginings. (Updated January 1, 2023.) While no one wants attraction downtime during their trip to Walt Disney World, refurbishments are necessary to keep the […]
disneybymark.com
Bound Into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection
Disney x House of Givenchy is celebrating the Disney100 and Year of the Rabbit with a capsule collection starring the one and only Oswald. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.) What’s Happening: Earlier […]
disneybymark.com
YOU Could Take Home a Piece of One of the Most Popular Disney World Spots
With sweets as good as the ones Gideon’s Bakehouse makes, you don’t really need another reason to head to Disney World to check it out. But if you were looking for one, the theming is worth a trip all by itself! A key part of that theming is the set of spooky character portraits that line some of the spaces within the restaurant, and recently, the artist responsible for the chilling illustrations, Mr. Eyes, shared some EXCITING news!
disneybymark.com
Sosa Family Cigar Co. Permanently Closing In Disney Springs
Sosa Family Cigar Co. in Disney Springs will permanently close on January 2, 2023. The family-run store has been a long-standing staple with its first location in Pleasure Island and the current West Side location, dating back to the early 2000s. Sosa’s Family Cigar Co. has been in the industry...
disneybymark.com
ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Airs Video Update of ‘The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana’ Opening at EPCOT in 2023
As a final burst of Disney synergy for 2022, the New Year’s Eve broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired a video update on “The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana” that will be opening at EPCOT in late 2023. GMA at WDW In the video clip, one of the show’s reporters, Danielle Breezy, takes… Read More »ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ Airs Video Update of ‘The Journey of Water Inspired by Moana’ Opening at EPCOT in 2023.
disneybymark.com
The 90s are back with the new runDisney merchandise
It’s hard to believe runDisney is celebrating 30 years! To help with that, they’re going retro with all of this fun merchandise. 30 Years Running It’s a runDisney celebration that’s been 30 years in the making! During the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, there are so many fun events and merchandise. This is largest race […]
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Cleans Exteriors of Dirty “it’s a small world” Boats After Public Scrutiny
Walt Disney World has listened to the public scrutiny over the dirty state of the “it’s a small world” boats and given them a nice scrub. The sides of the boats have very clearly been wiped, scrubbed, and washed, with most of the grime missing from the plastic sides.
