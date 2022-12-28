Read full article on original website
runDisney Announces Upcoming 2023-2024 Dates and Races at Walt Disney World
Today, runDisney announced upcoming 2023-2024 dates and races. The races will include in-person races through Disney parks to virtual events that can be run from almost any location. “As we look ahead to the new year, runners can start preparing for even more miles and magical moments during the next race season.”As we look towards the new year, runners can gear up for even more miles and magic to come during [the] next race season.” Be sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for information on registration and event details.
Full List With Prices for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Collection Available Now
Disney has released its Walt Disney World 50th anniversary Grand Finale merchandise, which we found at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. You can also find much of this merchandise on shopDisney.com. Walt Disney World x Loungefly Grand Finale 50th Anniversary Mini Backpack – $85.00.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton Found & Safe
Late last week we reported that Walt Disney World College Program Cast Member Marisia Burton went missing. According to Jordyn Russo, a friend of her sister, Marisia has been found. According to a post on Facebook, Marisia was “at the police station with some of her family.” She went on...
Are dessert parties for Disney shows worth the extra money?
Are dessert parties worth the extra money on top of admission and/or special ticket prices? Let’s take a look at why you may want to consider one and when you should stay away from them. Dessert Parties at Disney Disney World and Disneyland put on some great shows. In fact, they are so popular many […]
New Cafe Opens Near Lobby of Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Disney’s Boardwalk Resort now has a small café located right off their main lobby. This space previously occupied Dundy’s Sundries. The Carousel Café’ has strikingly limited theming despite the fun name. The inside is very bland, almost hospital-like but does serve Joffrey’s Coffee, bakery items, and bottled beverages.
Virtual 3D Tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House
Below is a virtual tour of a One Bedroom Villa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House at Walt Disney World. This villa at the resort can sleep up to five guests. We feel that it’s important to be able to have a look at the inside of your hotel room before you book it, especially if you’re traveling with little ones, so we have captured 3D footage of a variety of the available resort categories at the Walt Disney World Resort. These tours allow you to virtually step into the room while scrolling around to view every square inch of the entire space. Enjoy!
Disney Springs Celebrates Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth All Month Long
2023 is officially here, and many like to set new health and wellness goals for the new year. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Springs celebrates with Health & Wellness Presented by AdventHealth. What’s Happening: Disney Springs is focusing on health and wellness all month long. Fitness Friday events will be returning this month, and every Friday […]
Is this Quick Service Restaurant Still one the Best in Disney
Many things have changed since Disney World’s reopening. We found one hidden gem that is still top-notch. Port Orleans French Quarter If you head over to one of Walt Disney World’s quietest corners, you will find Port Orleans French Quarter, a resort that manages to feel tiny and out of the way. Not only is […]
2023 Moonlight Magic at Disney California Adventure
Moonlight Magic is returning to Disneyland Resort in 2023 for the first time in over three years! During these free after hours parties, DVC members can experience a night full of fun: attractions with short wait times, rare character sightings, exclusive entertainment, and free food! Disney Vacation Club is bringing the fan-favorite membership extra back […]
BREAKING: Is This Disney World’s Answer to the Dining Plan in 2023? Dining Promo Card Details
Since the parks reopened, many Disney World fans have been waiting for the return of the dining plan. Disney announced a while back that the dining plan would come back in the future, but didn’t reveal a date or timeline. We’re still waiting for its grand return, but in the meantime, it looks like Disney World will be featuring a DIFFERENT dining offer?! Let’s get into the details.
2 New Reasons Why You’ll Want To Be in Disneyland on January 9th
It’s when The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebrations kick off in Disneyland! The celebrations will include lots of decorations; new outfits for Mickey, Minnie, and the gang; and the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on the West Coast. There are even going to be 2 NEW nighttime shows for the occasion! The party will also include some specialty treats and souvenirs. Learn about the first of these new items here!
Shanghai Disneyland to Raise Ticket Prices Effective June 23rd, 2023
Shanghai Disneyland has announced a raising of ticket prices, but the good news is that the changes won’t take effect until June 23rd. What’s Happening: Effective June 23rd, 2023, it will get a little more expensive to visit Shanghai Disneyland. Similarly to the U.S. parks, Shanghai operates with a tiered ticketing structure. The four levels are […]
The New January Recreation Activities Schedule for BoardWalk
Are you heading to Walt Disney World soon? Here are all the activities you can enjoy at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s BoardWalk Villas this month. Walt Disney World Resort Activities It is only natural that for most Walt Disney World Guests, the theme parks become the focus of the vacation. But did you know […]
Goldfish Crackers Get a Limited Edition Disney100 Makeover
As we enter into 2023, Disney100 is set to launch, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. You’ll be seeing the Disney100 logo all over the place, sometimes on things as unexpected as a package of Goldfish… What’s Happening: As shared by CandyHunting on Instagram, a limited edition Disney100 branded package of Goldfish is heading […]
Oswald The Lucky Rabbit nuiMO and New Seasonal Fashions Arrive on shopDisney
Well how is this for a start to 2023? The Disney nuiMOs are celebrating one of Disney’s earliest characters (yes, even older than Mickey Mouse) with a new plush pal inspired by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but […]
Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to Stream on Disney+ Starting February 1
Disney+ rang in the New Year with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, announcing the February 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join 16 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive […]
TV Recap: “Welcome to Chippendales” Episode 8 – “Switzerland” (Finale)
If Steve Banerjee was planning to end his life vis the gun in his bag of Chips Ahoy at the end of the previous episode of Welcome to Chippendales, he didn’t go through with it. In the final episode of Hulu’s limited series, we find out what ultimately happened to the founder of the most […]
Disney’s NEW Minnie Ears Are Unlike Any We’ve Ever Seen!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Did you put “buy more Minnie ears” on your to-do list for 2023? Just us?. Well, if you did, you’re in luck, because Disney has been releasing...
Disney Files Patent for Air and Water-Powered Flying Robots
Disney has filed a patent for flying robots that would be powered with a hybrid and air and water, Orlando Business Journal reports. The patent is for an “Untethered robot with hybrid air and water power for hovering and quick airborne movements.” It describes how they could control the movements of a flying robot through thrust propulsion via air or water. The robot would be able to pose and change directions in mid-air.
100th Anniversary Walt Disney, Goofy, Donald, and More New Funko POP! Vinyl Figures Coming Soon
A new wave of Funko POP! vinyl figures are on the way for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, including Goofy, Donald, Walt Disney, and more. Instagram user @bullyboycollectibles has shared the first look at some of the upcoming Disney100 pop vinyls. Disney100 Goofy Funko POP!. The Goofy...
