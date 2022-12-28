Read full article on original website
disneybymark.com
2023 Disney World Planning Guide
Our Walt Disney World vacation planning guide offers tips & tricks for 2023 on how to avoid crowds, save money & time, with info on Genie+ & Lightning Lanes, best rides, restaurant reviews, and itineraries for Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom & Hollywood Studios. It’s a great resource for first-timers or annual visitors to Florida. […]
disneybymark.com
Open & Closed Restaurants at Disney World (January 2023)
This list of open & closed restaurants at Walt Disney World covers what’s operating in Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and resort hotels. We update this regularly, with info on what’s coming soon, newly reopened, and more. (Updated January 1, 2023.) The good news is that the vast majority of noteworthy dining options […]
disneybymark.com
2023 Disney World Refurbishment Calendar
This Walt Disney World ride refurbishment calendar lists the closure schedule for 2023 at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios & Animal Kingdom. Attractions close for routine maintenance, safety upgrades, improvements, and reimaginings. (Updated January 1, 2023.) While no one wants attraction downtime during their trip to Walt Disney World, refurbishments are necessary to keep the […]
disneybymark.com
January 2023 at Disney World: Crowd Calendar & Info
Our guide to January 2023 at Walt Disney World offers a free crowd calendar, days to visit & avoid, weather, seasonal events, planning tips, and when Christmas decorations are taken down. We cover everything at Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. (Updated December 31, 2022.) Typically, January is the month of the holiday […]
disneybymark.com
Guests are waiting how long for rides in Walt Disney World today?
It’s no secret that this is a busy week in Walt Disney World. With large crowds come large waits, and you won’t believe how long Guests are waiting in line for some of their favorite rides right now! How long is too long to wait for your favorite attraction? It’s a busy week in Disney […]
disneybymark.com
How Flight Costs to Disney World Are CHANGING for February 2023
STOP what you’re doing — if you’re flying to Disney World in February of 2023, we’ve got the information you need right here. Each month we’ve been watching the changes in flight costs — seeing whether your trip to Disney World might be more or less expensive than you might expect. Now, we’re diving into the costs for February flights to the Most Magical Place on Earth to see just how flight costs are changing.
disneybymark.com
How to Bring Home New Art From Gideons in Disney World
Do you love the delightfully ghoulish characters adorning the walls at Gideon’s Bakehouse in Walt Disney World? See how you can bring home a piece of Gideon’s art! Gideon’s Bakehouse IYKYK! Gideon’s Bakehouse is an extremely popular place to grab treats in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. The bakehouse serves up delectable bakery items including cakes and […]
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
disneybymark.com
The Top Ten Disney News Stories of this Year
As 2022 wraps up, take a look at the top 10 most read Kenny the Pirate blog posts here. Let us know which of these you remember reading! 10 – Big changes are now in place for Disney World security lines The Evolv Express scanner was introduced in a trial phase at Disney Springs in mid June 2020 […]
disneybymark.com
The FUZZIEST Disney Merch Collection Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some seriously cold weather at Disney World lately, ya’ll. It’s had us dreaming of warmer weather, but fortunately, Disney just released some fuzzy new merch...
disneybymark.com
Disney Attraction Closure Has Now Been Extended
Disney attractions are closed for refurbishment from time to time. This attraction’s opening date has since been removed from the website. Adventureland Retheme Earlier this year, Disney shared news of Tarzan’s treehouse being remodeled. This treehouse was set to undergo a huge retheming at Disneyland. At that time, there were rumors that it could be Encanto-themed. Guests were […]
disneybymark.com
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Cleans Exteriors of Dirty “it’s a small world” Boats After Public Scrutiny
Walt Disney World has listened to the public scrutiny over the dirty state of the “it’s a small world” boats and given them a nice scrub. The sides of the boats have very clearly been wiped, scrubbed, and washed, with most of the grime missing from the plastic sides.
disneybymark.com
Guide to New Year’s Eve 2023 at Disneyland & California Adventure
New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, as guests crowd the parks to ring in 2023. This guide shares our tips & tricks for enjoying the NYE parties in the parks, watching the fireworks, and avoiding the pitfalls. (Updated December 31, 2022.) Let’s start […]
disneybymark.com
2023 Die Cast Bus Set Now Available at Walt Disney World
Calling all collectors! The 2023 die cast bus set is now available at Walt Disney World. We first found it in Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World 2023 Die Cast Bus Set – $14.99. Since the Magical Express service was discontinued, the sets have been reduced...
disneybymark.com
New 100th Anniversary Disneyland Journals Available at Walt Disney World
A new set of three Disneyland journals, part of the “Disney Eras” collection honoring the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, is available at Walt Disney World. We found the set in Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Disneyland Journals Set – $29.99. The journals...
disneybymark.com
2022 Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger
Earlier this week, we named nine of our 10 Most Fascinating Disney People for 2022. Today, we unveil the Disney Person of the Year: Bob Iger. When Disney purchased Pixar, I was at the Living with the Land boat ride at EPCOT. I was at my desk at the Magic Kingdom when I heard that […]
disneybymark.com
See How to Get a New Special Edition Disney 100 Statue
Do you want to own a piece of the Walt Disney Company’s Platinum Anniversary? Here is how Disney’s biggest fans can bring home a piece of the magic. Disney 100 The Walt Disney Company is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of magic. Disney 100 Years of Wonder will be the largest cross-company global celebration […]
disneybymark.com
Sosa Family Cigar Co. Permanently Closing In Disney Springs
Sosa Family Cigar Co. in Disney Springs will permanently close on January 2, 2023. The family-run store has been a long-standing staple with its first location in Pleasure Island and the current West Side location, dating back to the early 2000s. Sosa’s Family Cigar Co. has been in the industry...
The First Chain Restaurant In America May Surprise You
Have you ever wondered what was the very first chain restaurant in the United States? There are so many to choose from that have been around for decades. However, it was A&W that was the very first, which opened in 1919 and still remains popular today. White Castle is technically the first fast-food chain but A&W holds the title for the first restaurant chain.
‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ New Year’s resolutions: 5 rules for a meaningful life we can all take into 2023
Meet your new role model, a soft-spoken but assertive, empathetic yet caustically witty one-eyed shell that’s an inch tall and named Marcel. You can bet your bottom craisin that no other movie you saw this year had a character with bigger heart. He’s also a reservoir of stoic wisdom and DIY home hacks! Here are five rules for a meaningful life we learned from the star of “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” As we celebrate the new year, perhaps we can all try to incorporate more of these values in 2023. SEE 9 contemporary stop-motion animated films you should watch [PHOTOS] Appreciate...
