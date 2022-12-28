Read full article on original website
Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
One dead after fire at apartment complex near E. Fountain Blvd
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near E Fountain Blvd. Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Cañon City police search for suspects in Walmart theft
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for two suspects in a theft from Walmart that occurred on Christmas Eve. According to CCPD the theft happened on Dec. 24, images show two suspects in a theft from a Walmart in Cañon City. If you have any information about the two […]
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
Man allegedly killed roommate with bow and arrow
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A newly released arrest affidavit details the events that led up to the arrest of a man for attempting to break into a Colorado Springs Police station, after he allegedly shot and killed his roommate with a bow and arrow. 36-year-old Carlos Alberto Trejo was arrested in the early morning hours of […]
Arapahoe Sheriff’s deputies arrest delivery driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 30, 2022. (Arapahoe County, Colo.) A 31-year-old man is awaiting his day in court after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
Man arrested for Assault on Peace Officer after foot chase
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) arrested a man for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a police pursuit on foot early Friday morning on Dec. 30. Nathan Craft, 30, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $10,000 bond. Craft faces the following charges: […]
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
Two people found dead in Fremont home identified
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has identified the two people found dead in a home on County Road 4 in Fremont County on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, and have also taken a man into custody following a seemingly unrelated incident involving a house fire the same morning. According to FCSO, […]
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
