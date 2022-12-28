Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Louisville plans to ring in 2023 with dancing, drinks and fun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who says you have to be in Times Square to ring in 2023?. The Derby City has a ball drop of its own. More than 300 lights are in Louisville's. Champagne toasts, confetti cannons and a balloon drop will also be part of New Years Eve Live at 4th Street Live downtown.
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Public invited to Metro Hall Monday for inauguration of Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of days Louisville will have a new mayor for the first time in 12 years, and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his team are hoping thousands of people will come to Metro Hall in downtown Louisville to take part in the inauguration. "Our hopes...
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
WDRB to broadcast Mass of the Air for the first time New Year's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who are sick, homebound or can't go to church on New Year's Day will be able to watch mass on WDRB. Mass of the Air has been a Louisville tradition for 45 years. It was started in 1977 by Father Nick Rice, who began the tradition because his own father was sick.
Kentucky reaches multimillion-dollar settlements with CVS, Walgreens over opioid epidemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has reached multimillion-dollar settlements with two major pharmacy chains. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the settlements with CVS and Walgreens on Friday. The companies will pay Kentucky for their roles in the state's opioid epidemic. The commonwealth will receive more than $94 million from CVS...
2 injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center Saturday morning, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a child were sent to the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when officers from LMPD's 4th Division responded to a call of a shooting in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center.
Delta Airlines adding non-stop flight from Louisville to Boston
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville. Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport. The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats. "This news from Delta...
Gov. Beshear pledges no tolls for new Brent Spence Bridge project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project received the green light. A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding. "One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
8 people hospitalized after SUV crashes into a bar in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were hospitalized early Saturday after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's when an SUV collided with a...
Expert warns to be cautious when using a debit card due to possible fraudulent charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 meal turned into a $1,700 nightmare for one woman. Ashley McGohon says someone stole her debit card number while buying lunch. "This whole thing is just such a headache," McGohon said. "I paid with my debit card. The window was closed, and I sat at the window for probably like five or 10 minutes."
UPDATE: 2 charged with murder of man shot during 'altercation' in parking lot of factory in Madison, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot to death in the parking lot of a factory Thursday morning in Madison, Indiana. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said there was an altercation in the parking lot of a business...
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
DNA identifies woman's remains after more than 30 years without answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Using advanced DNA testing, investigators now have a big answer they've been searching for for more than three decades in an unsolved case. According to Kentucky State Police, the KSP Forensic Lab partnered with a private company called Othram to use advanced DNA technology to establish the identify of a victim previously known as "Jane Doe."
Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg describes plans to tackle challenges the city faces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, Jan. 1, when Craig Greenberg takes office as Louisville's first new mayor in 12 years, he will face a host of challenges. Among them are crime, housing and transportation. The mayor-elect spoke to WDRB's Dalton Godbey exclusively on Friday about the work he's doing...
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
