Charleston County, SC

How to recycle your Christmas tree and other holiday decorations

By Tim Renaud
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The presents are unwrapped, and that big holiday dinner is complete – now what happens to all of that wrapping paper and your real Christmas tree once adorned with lights and ornaments?

Most of your holiday decorations can be recycled, including those real Christmas trees.

Charleston County Environmental Management leaders say many residents can place their real trees on the curb for recycling pickup on their regularly scheduled day.

While the City of Charleston will begin picking up trees on January 3, Charleston County officials said it is best to check with your municipality to learn when trees and other big recycling items will be collected.

Remember: All lights, tinsel, and ornaments must be off the trees before they make it to the curb.

If pickup is not offered where you live, trees can be taken directly to the McGill-Bees Ferry Compost Facility (1344 Bees Ferry Road).

“They are ground and composted to be made into a nutrient-rich soil amendment, or compost, that can be added to flower beds, gardens, etc..,” explained Christina Moskos, Charleston County Environmental Management.

Residents in Summerville or North Charleston can also place their trees out for scheduled yard debris pickup service or drop them off at the Miles Jamison Convenience Site or Sandy Pines Convenience Site.

As for those other decorations, Charleston County leaders say there are a few items you can toss into your recycling bin:

Gift boxes, tissue paper, paper gift bags, wrapping paper, cards, and envelopes.

However, there are some items that should not be recycled curbside including ribbons and bows, holiday lights, bubble wrap, Styrofoam packaging, and plastic shopping bags.

Artificial trees cannot be recycled. But they can usually be thrown out curbside or in a dumpster.

If you have any questions about recycling, it’s always best to check with the city or county in which you reside.

