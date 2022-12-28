Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Low Slung, Widebody Toyota GR Supra Is An Attention Seeker
The jury is still out on whether or not Toyota did the Supra name justice with the A90 model but regardless of how you feel about it, there’s no denying that this example is a real head-turner. This particular Supra was recently put together by the crew at Wheels...
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Gains 35-Inch Tires And Wide Bodykit By Arctic Trucks
The Land Rover Defender has proven to be a hit for the British automaker so it is no surprise that several tuners have stepped in with kits and accessories for the iconic model. Arctic Trucks, known for its off-road conversions, applied the AT35 treatment to the Defender, enhancing its capabilities in harsh environments.
Carscoops
Chevy Rumored To Boost Updated Base Corvette C8 To Over 500 HP
Chevrolet has been slowly improving the C8 Corvette ever since it was introduced for the 2020 model year. Now, though, the mid-engine supercar is expected to get another subtle bump in power thanks to powertrain modifications. GM Authority reports that the C8 Corvette Stingray has been spotted testing with odd...
Creative Bespoke Gives Cadillac Escalade 26-Inch Wheels And A Massive Price Tag
The world of tricked-out Escalades is a big one, and this is yet another entrant. This time, Creative Bespoke is selling its take on the Cadillac Escalade. It's not cheap, at $155,800, but some real work has been done to make this Escalade much more unique. The "Bespoke Edition" Caddy...
Carscoops
For $74,000, Will You Gate This 1995 Ferrari 456 GT Manual?
The automotive market is finally seeing just the first real hints of cooling off after some absolutely wild pricing in the past couple of years. Markups have led to hatchbacks costing north of $60k, SUVs trading for tens of thousands over sticker, and some dealers asking $375,000 for a Corvette Z06. That’s what might make this $74,000 Ferrari 456 supercar a screaming V12 deal.
Carscoops
Here’s How Fast Super SUVs Are When Compared To A Real Supercar
The laws of physics indicate that big heavy tall vehicles shouldn’t naturally be as quick as sleeker, smaller, lighter ones. Of course, when you do enough clever engineering, you can flip that idea on its ear. And in the drag race film below we get a peek at just how audacious modern super SUVs really are in a straight line.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
Carscoops
Washington Requires Autonomous Test Cars To Have 200 Times More Liability Insurance Than Real Drivers
Companies planning to test autonomous vehicles in Washington, will have to pay a steep price for insurance thanks to new rules set out by the state legislature. Companies testing self-driving technology will be required to pay for a policy that covers it for no less than $5 million. The state...
Carscoops
This Custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan Comes Complete With AutoZone-Style Fake Aero
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is one of the most expensive production SUVs on the planet. In a sea of Bentleys, Lamborghinis, and other luxury brands it stands out. That wasn’t enough for one company though and to feed their need for attention they made this creation, dubbed the KEYVANY EDITION.
Carscoops
The Dead 52-Mile 2023 Corvette Z06 Gets A Grim Update
Demand for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is astronomical. That makes sense considering its unique powertrain, aerodynamics, and low production numbers. For one owner, the dream of ownership ended just 52 miles into the journey, and days after engine failure things are only getting worse. A few days back we...
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, Ford GT40 Tribute, And 2024 Corvette E-Ray Goes Drifting: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.
Carscoops
Damd Shows Suzuki Jimny SUVs Styled After G-Class, A Defender Van And A Tuned Hustler
Damd will bring an impressive lineup in the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, comprising five modified Suzuki models. Three of them are based on the Jimny and look like baby variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, joined by an Every camper wearing the face of an old Defender, and a Hustler kei car with plenty of accessories.
Carscoops
GAC Aion Hyper GT Debuts As The Most Aerodynamic Production EV
GAC made headlines at the 2022 Guangzhou Auto Show by revealing the brand-new Aion Hyper GT. The four-door grand tourer sits on a new EV-dedicated architecture and features sexy styling with clever solutions making it “the world’s lowest wind resistance production car”. It is also the second production model in the “Hyper” lineup following the Aion Hyper SSR supercar.
Carscoops
Honda Needs To Fix Over 200,000 Hybrids In China
Honda is recalling more than 200,000 vehicles in China because of brake pedal sensor issues. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation has revealed that impacted vehicles have a lubricating oil that was introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process. This oil could trigger issues with the sensors over time.
Carscoops
2023 BMW X1 Takes On The Moose Test, Matches Alfa Romeo Tonale
The new 2023 BMW X1 has performed reasonably well in the moose test, even though its results weren’t overly impressive. Introduced earlier this year, the new X1 is bigger than its predecessor and was tested in entry-level 18d guise by km77 while fitted with 245/45 R19 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 MO tires at all four corners.
Carscoops
Happy New Year From The Staff At Carscoops!
Well, folks, we made it. That’s 2022 done and dusted, and it was such a big year that sometimes it feels like it was several. Looking back through the Carscoops archives, we’re shocked at how much has happened in the last 12 months. Once again, the year started...
Carscoops
Wireless EV Charging On The Move Is Being Tested In Germany, Michigan Could Be Next
Toyota drew some flak a couple of years back for ads in which it referred to its electrically assisted cars as ‘self-charging hybrids.’ But just imagine if you really could charge an electric car as you drove along. The latest step towards making that dream a reality is the announcement that a German bus in the city of Balingen will soon be juicing up on a wireless charging highway.
Carscoops
The One-Of-One McLaren Senna XP ‘Home Victory’ Edition Is For Sale
The one and only 2019 McLaren Senna XP Home Victory Edition needs a new home and is up for auction through Bring a Trailer. The Senna XP Home Victory Edition was brought to life through a collaboration between McLaren Special Operations and McLaren Beverly Hills. It is one of a series of three cars that celebrates the career of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna and started out life as a Senna pre-production prototype before being completely rebuilt. The other two versions built are the Master of Monaco Edition (once owned by Post Malone) and the Lap of Gods Edition.
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Going Up For Auction Next Month
Ford knocked it out of the park with the 2024 Mustang and you can score the very first one next month. As part of the automaker’s commitment to giving back, Ford has teamed up with Barrett-Jackson to auction the first 2024 Mustang GT Fastback (VIN 001) on January 28th. 100% of the hammer price will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which seeks to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
