Mcgregor, IA

thecountyline.net

Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business

Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
CASHTON, WI
juliensjournal.com

L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell

In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
DUBUQUE, IA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
LA CROSSE, WI
juliensjournal.com

UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital Selects Vice President of Operations

UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital has named Carla Belken, MSN, RN, NVRN-BC, as Vice President of Operations. Belken has held numerous leadership positions within the organization, most recently as director of Education and Organizational Excellence. She replaces Robin Scalise, who left in September for another position outside of Finley. Belken had been in this role in the interim as the hospital conducted a regional search for Scalise’s replacement.
KCRG.com

Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Aurora. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater avenue...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Clayton County man sentenced for allegedly flipping car with skid loader while intoxicated

A Clayton County man has been sentenced to two days of jail for allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader. 45 year old Chad Harbaugh of Garber was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. A report says that a Clayton County deputy responded March 20th to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man tipping over cars with a skid loader. Harbaugh then shoved his wife and assaulted his son and then flipped over his son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Five Years in Prison For Pointing Gun

A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A report states that 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction on October 15th. Anderson had a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County

One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
SPRING GROVE, MN
KCRG.com

Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
kchanews.com

Law Enforcement Keeping Eyes on Impaired Driving New Year’s Weekend

The Iowa State Patrol, along with local law enforcement agencies, will again be keeping eyes focused on spotting impaired drivers during the New Year’s Weekend. Trooper Tom Williams with the State Patrol’s Mason City District Office advises motorists to be smart whenever you ring in the New Year.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
wiproud.com

Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing

GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
GENOA, WI
KCRG.com

Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse

Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
ONALASKA, WI
KCRG.com

Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Michigan man who was found with a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle in Dubuque County has taken a plea deal. Graham Musial was stopped for a traffic violation back in 2019. The sheriff’s office said a K9 detected substances in the car. During their search, deputies found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and THC product inside.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

