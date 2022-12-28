Read full article on original website
Related
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
Amazing Photo Of Six Bald Eagles On Iowa Porch Goes Viral
Well that is certainly a sight. A viral photo of six bald eagles perched up on a porch in Decorah, Iowa, has exploded on Twitter once more. The photo appears to have originally shared in 2020, however has since been reshared on Twitter, earning a viral reaction. And while you...
thecountyline.net
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
marketplace.org
On their first date, this now-married couple decided to open a business
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2006, Aryn Henning Nichols was living with her parents in Decorah, Iowa, working at...
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
juliensjournal.com
UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital Selects Vice President of Operations
UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital has named Carla Belken, MSN, RN, NVRN-BC, as Vice President of Operations. Belken has held numerous leadership positions within the organization, most recently as director of Education and Organizational Excellence. She replaces Robin Scalise, who left in September for another position outside of Finley. Belken had been in this role in the interim as the hospital conducted a regional search for Scalise’s replacement.
KCRG.com
Driver sustained serious injuries following Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:10 pm on Saturday Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue, which is located north of Aurora. Deputies learned that 19-year-old Duncan Charles Schott from Cedar Rapids had been heading north on Slater avenue...
superhits106.com
Clayton County man sentenced for allegedly flipping car with skid loader while intoxicated
A Clayton County man has been sentenced to two days of jail for allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader. 45 year old Chad Harbaugh of Garber was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. A report says that a Clayton County deputy responded March 20th to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man tipping over cars with a skid loader. Harbaugh then shoved his wife and assaulted his son and then flipped over his son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Five Years in Prison For Pointing Gun
A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A report states that 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction on October 15th. Anderson had a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
superhits106.com
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
A historic loss before the holidays: Families lose everything after fire in downtown Spring Grove
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — Investigators may never know what caused a fire in downtown Spring Grove. No one was injured, but the fire destroyed a store and six apartments. Downtowns are the heart of a community. “Just the building had a lot of character,” said Lynn Rostad-Anderson, owner of Turquoise Tomato in downtown Spring Grove. When a community loses...
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Keeping Eyes on Impaired Driving New Year’s Weekend
The Iowa State Patrol, along with local law enforcement agencies, will again be keeping eyes focused on spotting impaired drivers during the New Year’s Weekend. Trooper Tom Williams with the State Patrol’s Mason City District Office advises motorists to be smart whenever you ring in the New Year.
wiproud.com
Deadly fire ravages Wisconsin business, investigation ongoing
GENOA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A bar/restaurant in Genoa is heavily damaged following a Christmas morning fire. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department were called to the Big River Inn at 7:52 am Sunday. One person was evacuated from...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges
I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
wwisradio.com
6th Offense OWI Arrest in LaCrosse
Location: HWY 35 / ELM ST. Michael James Eggen, 39 years of age, from Onalaska has been arrested by the Wisconsin State. Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. A trooper stopped a vehicle for deviation from designated lane and speed. During the initial.
KCRG.com
Man found with more than 146 pounds of pot in Dubuque County takes plea deal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Michigan man who was found with a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle in Dubuque County has taken a plea deal. Graham Musial was stopped for a traffic violation back in 2019. The sheriff’s office said a K9 detected substances in the car. During their search, deputies found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and THC product inside.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Police, EMS respond to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 18/151 westbound
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A motor vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 18/151 westbound according to Iowa County Emergency Management. Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office said there are possible injuries. One person was transported to the hospital and lanes going westbound are now open.
Comments / 1