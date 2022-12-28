Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO