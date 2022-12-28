Read full article on original website
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Lipsey’s star grows as Iowa State rolls past No. 12 Baylor
AMES — A true freshman making a significant impact in Big 12 men’s basketball in 2022 is something notable. It isn’t easy being the youngsters when you’re playing against grown men every night you lace them up. To play and make an impact as a true...
Baylor basketball opens up Big 12 play at Iowa State
The last Big 12 team to play Baylor was Iowa State, with the Bears defeating the Cyclones in March to win their second consecutive Big 12 regular season title. Now the Bears will open the 2022-23 season traveling north to Ames to take on the Cyclones. 12th ranked Baylor (10-2) is looking to get off to a strong start in Big 12 play against Iowa State (9-2).
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
goiowaawesome.com
The Hyball: At Least We Know
The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Knowing is important. Knowing is a gift. Knowing puts the power back in your hands and lets you decide what to do next. When you don't know, you get strung along. You have to ask questions, figure things out. You just want to know, you know?'
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
Passengers at Des Moines airport get creative as Southwest flight cancelations create chaos
DES MOINES, Iowa — Holiday horror. “Kids were crying at the airport,” said Mike Patel as he waited on luggage to arrive inside the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Southwest Airlines continues its surge of flight cancelations. “Our flight got delayed and delayed delayed,” said Kelly Main who resides in Mount Ayr, Iowa. He […]
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
theperrynews.com
Father Litto Thomas named new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church
The Rev. Litto Thomas will become the new parish priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church at the end of January, the Des Moines Diocese recently announced. Thomas was born and raised in Kerala in southwest India, where his parents have a small farm growing ground pepper, cardamom and coffee. He was ordained a priest in 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in Italy and served in a diocese in Spain before coming to the Des Moines Diocese in 2019.
KCRG.com
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
KCCI.com
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
KCRG.com
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
KCCI.com
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital
GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
