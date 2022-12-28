ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

WHO 13

Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday

Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
IOWA STATE
cyclonefanatic.com

STANZ: Lipsey’s star grows as Iowa State rolls past No. 12 Baylor

AMES — A true freshman making a significant impact in Big 12 men’s basketball in 2022 is something notable. It isn’t easy being the youngsters when you’re playing against grown men every night you lace them up. To play and make an impact as a true...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Baylor basketball opens up Big 12 play at Iowa State

The last Big 12 team to play Baylor was Iowa State, with the Bears defeating the Cyclones in March to win their second consecutive Big 12 regular season title. Now the Bears will open the 2022-23 season traveling north to Ames to take on the Cyclones. 12th ranked Baylor (10-2) is looking to get off to a strong start in Big 12 play against Iowa State (9-2).
AMES, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report

Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
IOWA STATE
goiowaawesome.com

The Hyball: At Least We Know

The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Knowing is important. Knowing is a gift. Knowing puts the power back in your hands and lets you decide what to do next. When you don't know, you get strung along. You have to ask questions, figure things out. You just want to know, you know?'
AMES, IA
KCAU 9 News

New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa

AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Father Litto Thomas named new priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church

The Rev. Litto Thomas will become the new parish priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church at the end of January, the Des Moines Diocese recently announced. Thomas was born and raised in Kerala in southwest India, where his parents have a small farm growing ground pepper, cardamom and coffee. He was ordained a priest in 2014, earned a bachelor’s degree in theology in Italy and served in a diocese in Spain before coming to the Des Moines Diocese in 2019.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
MARENGO, IA
KCRG.com

Person injured in Grinnell shooting

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
GRINNELL, IA
104.5 KDAT

Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture

Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
CENTERVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Early morning Grinnell shooting sends one to hospital

GRINNELL, Iowa — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning. Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an […]
GRINNELL, IA

