What Do You Want To Accomplish In 2023? This New Year's Resolution Guide Can Help

What do you want to accomplish this year? Scroll through Life Kit's expert guides for practical and inspiring ways to grow in 2023.
Ah, the new year. It's a time to sketch out your goals and think about the roadmap to get there.
Life Kit has curated a list of some of our best episodes to help set you up for success in 2023. They include practical guidance (like how to pick a birth control or ask for a raise ), forward-thinking advice (like how to save for retirement or freeze your eggs ) and tips on how to live more mindfully (like how to reduce food waste or set boundaries ).
It might feel hard to start a new habit, but as BJ Fogg, a behavior scientist at Stanford and author of Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything , told Life Kit in a 2020 interview , "it's easier to create habits and change than most people think, and it's faster than most people think. It can even be fun if you do it in the right way."
The key is to understand how behavior change happens. You've got to have the motivation, the ability to do the behavior and a prompt, says Fogg. "And the prompt is anything that reminds you to do this behavior now. And when those three things come together at the same moment, a behavior happens."
So go on, pick a resolution that's achievable — but also bold and aspirational. We've got 40+ ideas for you to choose from. Here's to a stronger, more confident you in 2023.
Career
Exercise
Health
- How to drink less alcohol
- How to pick a birth control
- How to create a better bedtime routine
- How to approach weight loss differently
Home
- How to split household chores
- How to reduce food waste
- How to keep your house clean
- How to stay on top of 'life admin'
- How to train your do
Mental health
- How to be less indecisive
- How to deal with uncertainty
- How to draw boundaries
- How to start therapy
- Find your purpose
Relationships
- How to navigate the coming out convo
- How to travel with friends
- How to make new friends
- How to show your friends you love them
- How to break up
- How to create a relationship contract
- How to be OK with being single
- How to fall in love
Hobbies
Personal finance
Parenting
- How to decide if you want a baby
- How to freeze your eggs
- How to get your kid to listen better
- How to win back time as a working parent
Goal setting
