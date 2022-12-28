Read full article on original website
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest Suspects in Vehicle Pursuit
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were patrolling the area of Alexander and Gloster streets when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of one that was reported stolen. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chevy Impala refused to yield or stop for the officers.
City of Eudora declares state of civil emergency; mandatory curfew in effect
EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Eudora has seen an increase in shootings over the past few weeks; now city officials are stepping up restrictions to lower violence in the community. “We’ve seen a rash number of consecutive shootings,’ explains Mayor Tomeka Butler. On Tuesday, Butler released a Facebook video where she declared a state of […]
advancemonticellonian.com
Patriot Fuel Stop Ribbon Cutting
Patriot Fuel Stop is now open for business at 861 U.S. Highway 425 in Monticello. Owners Dr. Tim Simon, Dr. Sylvia Simon, Steve Richardson, Debra Richardson and Stevie Richardson, have spent months working to make the establishment fully functional. The project was financed by Union Bank and is open 24 hours a daily offering fuel, hot food and much more.
nwahomepage.com
Simeon Blair enters transfer portal
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior Simeon Blair is the latest Razorback to enter the transfer portal. Blair came to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit in 2018 out of Pine Bluff High School, but earned a scholarship. This season, Blair was third on the team with 73 tackles, including 42 solo, two for loss and five pass breakups.
