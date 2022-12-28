Read full article on original website
Kyle Dugger, Tyquan Thornton help Patriots save season with win over Dolphins
The Patriots found a way to break through where they had failed so often before this season thanks to Kyle Dugger, Tyquan Thornton and a gritty season-saving performance.
Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday.Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3), who overcame a 17-13 third-quarter deficit to beat the Broncos for the 15th consecutive time while keeping alive their hopes for the AFC's No. 1 seed and lone postseason bye.The Chiefs began the day tied with the Bills, who play Cincinnati on Monday night, for the conference's best record.For a while the...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama football didn't have enough closers in 2022, so Crimson Tide fell short of its goals
First, Alabama football had the dropped pass. Next, the missed kick. Then, the defense gave up 45 yards in 15 seconds. Tennessee kicked the game-winning field goal, and the Neyland Stadium field turned into a sea of orange. That turn of events wasn’t the exact same as what happened in Baton...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South Champions After Scratching Out Panthers 30-24
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and WR Mike Evans put it together Sunday, beating out the Panthers 30-24 and clinching the NFC South Championship title Sunday. While the Bucs haven’t played like Super Bowl contenders for most of the season, that
Jazz HC Will Hardy is Beginning to Lose Steam
The Utah Jazz fell to the Miami Heat on New Year's Eve, 126-123.
