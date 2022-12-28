Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL
Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes he could cover Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Neither team's head coach will be suiting up on Sunday when the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers battle. But if they were, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh believes he'd get the better of his counterpart, Mike Tomlin, when asked this week by reporters. Harbaugh admitted that he...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Yardbarker
Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
Yardbarker
Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
Yardbarker
49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick
Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
Yardbarker
Trent Williams identifies 49ers' biggest challenge heading into the playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are treating their New Year's Day matchup against Las Vegas Raiders like a playoff game. Even though the Niners have had the division wrapped up since Week 15, and clinched a playoff spot, now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. San...
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023
Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022
There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
GM George Paton: Broncos didn't fire Nathaniel Hackett to 'turn around' Russell Wilson
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos unceremoniously dropped first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in a move many believe was made due to the struggles of quarterback Russell Wilson. However, when speaking with reporters this week, Broncos general manager George Paton dispelled those assumptions. "I don't think we made a coaching...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Yardbarker
Steelers 2nd Round Rookie Phenom George Pickens is Over the Nickname ‘NFL YoungBoy’
It seems like every week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is growing in popularity. His charismatic demeanor on and off the field has taken Steeler Nation by storm, and the fans want nothing more than to see his in-game targets go way up. He’s been a star ever since training camp in Latrobe, PA back in August, which is also when and where he started getting called by his new NFL nickname.
Yardbarker
Peter King Comments On The Future Of 49ers’ QB Situation
In three-and-a-half games since Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a severe foot injury, Brock Purdy has done very well under center for the San Francisco 49ers, as he has gotten their offense to hum and continued their long winning streak. But the jury is still out on him as far as whether...
