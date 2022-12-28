ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player

The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett graded as top three QB in NFL

Pickett finds himself behind only Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former first overall picks who continue to rise in the NFL's QB rankings. Since Week 12, Pickett is 3-1. He suffered a concussion and exited early in the Steelers' Week 14 game, his one loss, and missed their Week 15 matchup as well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Two teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr

Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Boomer Esiason compares Bengals' Joe Burrow to legendary QB

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has received a lot of praise during his young NFL career. But former Bengals QB Boomer Esiason might have just given him his highest praise yet. Esiason said the 26-year-old reminds him of one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. "I would compare him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

49ers' Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans wary of 'very dangerous' Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers won't have to face quarterback Derek Carr when they travel to Allegiant Stadium this weekend to play the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. As a result, the 49ers are heavy favorites in the New Year's Day matchup. However, the team isn't taking their upcoming opponent lightly despite this being Stidham's first career start.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick

Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023

Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Safety Ryan Clark Says He Would ‘Go To Jail’ If 2009 Hit Happened In 2022

There are plenty of moments that fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will never forget. The storied franchise has given the fan base so many memories throughout the organization’s history and there are too many to count. One game in particular that sticks out in this century (aside from the three Super Bowl appearances), was the 2008 AFC Championship Game against rival, Baltimore Ravens. Legendary safety Troy Polamalu‘s pick-6 off of Joe Flacco sent Pittsburgh to another championship, but another play that defined the physicality of the team’s defense will never be forgotten.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers 2nd Round Rookie Phenom George Pickens is Over the Nickname ‘NFL YoungBoy’

It seems like every week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is growing in popularity. His charismatic demeanor on and off the field has taken Steeler Nation by storm, and the fans want nothing more than to see his in-game targets go way up. He’s been a star ever since training camp in Latrobe, PA back in August, which is also when and where he started getting called by his new NFL nickname.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Peter King Comments On The Future Of 49ers’ QB Situation

In three-and-a-half games since Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a severe foot injury, Brock Purdy has done very well under center for the San Francisco 49ers, as he has gotten their offense to hum and continued their long winning streak. But the jury is still out on him as far as whether...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

