New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Meet the NFL quarterback set to start this weekend who has cost his teams $60,000 per throw
THE Las Vegas Raiders will have an unfamiliar face at quarterback this weekend. Jarrett Stidham, 26, takes over from Derek Carr after the Raiders starter was sensationally dropped after Week 16. Stidham is set to make his NFL debut after joining Vegas from the Patriots in the off-season. Drafted by...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins
The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
Is Mike Tomlin just Marvin Lewis 2.0?
For years it was Steelers fans that would enjoy the woes of Bengals fans and then coach Marvin Lewis. A little over a decade ago Lewis and the Bengals won 58 games and were 0-5 in the playoffs.
atozsports.com
Saints catch a break against Eagles on Sunday
The New Orleans Saints may have just caught a big break against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we all know, this game is a must-win for the Saints, that is, if they want a chance at the playoffs. There are no more bad games or losing. You have to win this one.
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
In a white elephant exchange, Heyward gifted a Bernese Mountain puppy to his defensive teammate.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17
New year, same old AFC North. The division is, once again, hotly contested, with the Ravens and Bengals needing at least 17 weeks to decide a champion. The Steelers, who are still fighting for a playoff spot, could play spoiler on "Sunday Night Football." Kenny Pickett and Co. are coming...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Tom Brady, Mike Evans put together monster performances to lift Bucs to NFC South-clinching win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came away with another comeback victory – this time it came against the Carolina Panthers and clinched the NFC South title for them.
Steelers vs Ravens: How to watch, listen and stream
Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. It is payback week for the Steelers as they travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second matchup of the season. This game got flexed to prime time because this is one of the best rivalries in the NFL and there is so much on the line this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Robert Griffin III abruptly leaves ESPN broadcast after receiving news wife is in labor
Robert Griffin III abruptly left the set of ESPN’s Fiesta Bowl coverage after getting some exciting news. Griffin received a phone call mid-broadcast that his wife was going into labor. Excitedly, Griffin received a hug and congratulations from Taylor Lewan before sprinting off of the field. Griffin’s co-hosts were...
