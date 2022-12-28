Cigna and Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica have finalized an agreement to keep the health system's patients in network with the payer, ABC affiliate WTVG reported Dec. 29. The sides reached a verbal agreement Dec. 21 after ProMedica sent letters to Cigna members Dec. 5 stating that the system would go out of network with the payer if the two sides were unable to reach a new deal by Jan. 1.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO