beckerspayer.com
Cigna's 2022 in 8 headlines
From investing in VillageMD's acquisition of Summit Health, to being sued by the Justice Department for allegedly making its Medicare Advantage members appear sicker than they were, here are eight key headlines about Cigna Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. Cigna's health services arm Evernorth will be a minority owner in...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, ProMedica finalize contract
Cigna and Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica have finalized an agreement to keep the health system's patients in network with the payer, ABC affiliate WTVG reported Dec. 29. The sides reached a verbal agreement Dec. 21 after ProMedica sent letters to Cigna members Dec. 5 stating that the system would go out of network with the payer if the two sides were unable to reach a new deal by Jan. 1.
