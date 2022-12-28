ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up in a Few Weeks. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up in January. The rate hike on stamps is due partly to the Post Office's massive debt: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says the USPS will fall $1 billion short by the end of 2022. The price of a stamp...
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Check Will Increase in January

Retirees and others who receive Social Security will see a healthy increase in their monthly checks in January: Benefits are increasing by 8.7%, based on a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, announced in October. That's the largest hike since the all-time record of 11.2%, set back in 1981. "A COLA of...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.

