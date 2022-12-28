ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

One of golf’s most beloved trees is in a precarious state

If you’ve been to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, you know what the ghost tree is, and even if you haven’t, you still might know what the ghost tree is. Because let’s be honest: how many famous golf trees are there anyway? Not many. But the ghost tree...
BANDON, OR
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy