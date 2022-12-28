* Persisting drought hampers Argentine soy planting * Market weigh demand prospects as China sheds COVID-19 curbs * Black Sea flows cap wheat, corn prices after year marked by war (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose on Friday to stay on course for a sharp yearly rise, with drought in major exporter Argentina keeping the focus on supply tensions in the oilseed market. Investors were continuing to assess demand prospects in China, the world's biggest soybean importer, as the removal of COVID-19 curbs stokes a wave of infections while raising hopes of an economic rebound next year. Wheat and corn were little changed, consolidating after multi-week highs earlier in the week fuelled by the threat of cold weather damage to U.S. wheat crops. Over the year, wheat was set to finish near flat. An upturn in Black Sea trade in recent months, helped by a shipping corridor from Ukraine and a record Russian harvest, has tempered supply fears caused by Moscow's invasion of its neighbour. Corn was poised for an annual rise, underpinned by war disruption in Ukraine and dryness in Argentina that followed drought in Europe. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.8% at $15.27-3/4 a bushel by 1047 GMT after earlier reaching a new six-month peak. For the year, soybeans are up 14%, on track for a fourth straight annual gain. In Argentina, traders are monitoring weather forecasts pointing to high temperatures and light showers in the coming days. "In Argentina, planting delays continue to be a concern for traders," consultancy Agritel said in a report. "Delays in corn planting are also noted, but the situation is more worrying for soybean where Argentina is a major player, especially in the meal industry." The Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday that 500,000 hectares of soybeans may go unplanted if further rain doesn't let field work advance. CBOT wheat inched down 0.1% to $7.73 a bushel, putting it up 0.3% over the year. Corn also ticked down 0.1%, to $6.79 a bushel, leaving it 14.5% higher over 2022. Wheat futures jumped to an all-time high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine curbed global supplies. The resumption of sea exports from Ukraine since August has eased price pressures, though extreme cold weather in the United States in the past week rekindled concerns about supplies in major wheat exporting countries. Corn prices have also been capped by renewed flows from Ukraine, as well as favourable harvest prospects in Brazil and worries over an economic slowdown as policymakers battle inflation. Prices at 1047 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 773.00 -1.00 -0.13 770.75 0.29 CBOT corn 679.00 -0.50 -0.07 593.25 14.45 CBOT soy 1527.75 11.50 0.76 1339.25 14.08 Paris wheat 306.75 -1.25 -0.41 276.75 10.84 Paris maize 295.25 -0.75 -0.25 226.00 30.64 Paris rape 579.50 -2.50 -0.43 754.00 -23.14 WTI crude oil 78.35 -0.05 -0.06 75.21 4.17 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.11 1.1368 -6.11 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Vinay Dwivedi and David Evans)

