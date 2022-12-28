ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Urban Middle School closed; asbestos found in building

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Urban Middle School in Sheboygan will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 after small amounts of asbestos were found in the building. According to the school, overnight on Dec. 26, a frozen water pipe in a third-floor science classroom burst – causing significant damage to that classroom and the classrooms on the floors beneath it. In all, six classrooms in the school sustained substantial water damage.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
WISN

Teenage cousins shot to death in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — South Milwaukee Police are investigating an apparent double homicide Thursday night in an apartment building parking lot. Officers arriving at 10:48 p.m. found two people inside a parked car. They'd both been shot to death. They’ve been identified as Ava Allen, 17, a senior at...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 closure: Burleigh to Watertown Plank starting Jan. 6

MILWAUKEE - Interstate 41 will be shut down between Burleigh Street and Watertown Plank Road from 11 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 6 through 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Traffic in both directions will be closed as crews work to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the interstate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sheboygan man lost his wife and dog in a house fire Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. Dispatchers told crews that there were two people in the home.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000Wisconsinsites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we have…
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha man accused of fleeing from deputy, driving through Petrifying Springs Golf Course

An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges following a high-speed chase through a golf course. James L. Fulkerson was charged earlier this month with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Fulkerson appeared at Intake Court Wednesday and posted the $20,000 cash bond imposed on him Thursday.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
b93radio.com

Sheboygan Man Among 171 Receiving Pardons

A Sheboygan man is among 171 persons who received pardons that Governor Tony Evers announced on Thursday. In granting them, the Governor called his pardons “both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgement that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake, and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community.”
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

The ultimate game of chance: Bingo makes big comeback to Potawatomi

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Bingo made a successful comeback at Potawatomi Casino this week. The bingo hall reopened on Monday for the first time in two years, with games throughout the week. Bingo director, Frank Fischer, said each session has averaged about 400 players. Friday's matinee was one of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy