kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
theperrynews.com
House destroyed in New Year’s Day fire in Perry
Fire destroyed a house Sunday on the morning of New Year’s Day. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m. as fully engulfed. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated the residents of nearby houses in light of the risk...
yourfortdodge.com
One Arrest Made and an Investigation is Underway into Another After Shots Fired Calls to Police in Fort Dodge
– Then an incident on Wednesday led to the arrest of a Fort Dodge man after he allegedly shot up a garage. According to a release from the Fort Dodge Police Department. 29 year old Collin Tollerton is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Reckless Use of Firearm and O.W.I. 2nd Offense,
theperrynews.com
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
iheart.com
Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes saved by fire sprinklers on Christmas
(Grimes, IA) -- The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department says a local church was saved by fire sprinklers Christmas evening. Firefighters were called to Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes by the building's alarm system. When crews arrived, the fire sprinklers in the basement already put out the fire. "This serves...
theperrynews.com
Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer
A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
1380kcim.com
Duane Bachman of Auburn
The funeral service is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City, Iowa with a Military graveside service at the St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa. Arrangements are being handled by the Lampe and Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Powersfh.net.
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
Jordan Pierce Obituary
Jordan Christopher Pierce, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Pamela Mary (Danker) Jacob, was born November 29, 1983, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jordan died December 25, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, at the age of 39 years, and 26 days. Jordan grew up in Oakland, where...
yourfortdodge.com
Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later
Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Broadcasting’s Top Stories Of 2022 Pt. 2
You’ve already heard the first half of you, our listeners, most-viewed stories of 2022. News Director Nathan Konz rounds out the top 10.
