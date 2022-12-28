ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, IA

kiwaradio.com

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run

Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
CHEROKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
VAN METER, IA
WOWT

West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
ADAIR, IA
theperrynews.com

House destroyed in New Year’s Day fire in Perry

Fire destroyed a house Sunday on the morning of New Year’s Day. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m. as fully engulfed. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated the residents of nearby houses in light of the risk...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman

A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant season winds down in Iowa

(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests over the last week and a half. 32-year-old Joshua Beedle, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Christmas Day for OWI 2nd Offense. 29-year-old Tara Holmes, of Atlantic, was arrested on Christmas Eve for OWI 1st Offense. Other arrests include:. 25-year-old...
CASS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes saved by fire sprinklers on Christmas

(Grimes, IA) -- The Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department says a local church was saved by fire sprinklers Christmas evening. Firefighters were called to Lutheran Church of Hope in Grimes by the building's alarm system. When crews arrived, the fire sprinklers in the basement already put out the fire. "This serves...
GRIMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer

A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
REDFIELD, IA
1380kcim.com

Duane Bachman of Auburn

The funeral service is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City, Iowa with a Military graveside service at the St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa. Arrangements are being handled by the Lampe and Powers Funeral Home in Lake City, Iowa. Powersfh.net.
AUBURN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co) A Fontanelle man was arrested last week on drug charges. The Adair Police Department says 41-year-old Randy Scott Shuey was arrested following a traffic stop on December 20th for Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd or Subsequent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. During a search of Shuey’s vehicle, a small box with multiple pipes and a small plastic container that contained methamphetamine was located. Shuey had stated that the drugs and paraphernalia were in his friend’s camper on his property and he was going to throw them away because he did not want it on his property. Shuey was held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jordan Pierce Obituary

Jordan Christopher Pierce, the son of Jerry Ray Pierce and Pamela Mary (Danker) Jacob, was born November 29, 1983, in Council Bluffs, IA. Jordan died December 25, 2022, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE, at the age of 39 years, and 26 days. Jordan grew up in Oakland, where...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Cold Case of Fort Dodge Man Still Cold Six Years Later

Justice for those whose homicide cases have grown cold over the years is all family and friends can ask for most times. In Fort Dodge, Lorri Alexander, Wendel Clark, Greg Howell, Angela Altman, Bertha Mae Foy, Lisa McCuddin and Donald Preston are all still remembered and loved, but justice has not been found.
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day

A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
WAUKEE, IA

