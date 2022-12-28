ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' RT Lane Johnson will delay surgery on torn adductor to play in the postseason

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Lane Johnson is set to miss an extended amount of time, but according to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles’ star right tackle is putting off surgery to play in the postseason.

Johnson underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the nature of the injury, which he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Cowboys.

Jack Driscoll replaced Johnson at right tackle for the remainder of Saturday’s game and could be the guy moving forward, although everything is on the table.

Philadelphia also has the option of sliding Jordan Mailata over from left to right tackle and replacing Mailata at left tackle with 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard.

Johnson, 32, was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl this year, and he had started all 15 games for the Eagles this season.

He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season according to Pro Football Focus.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

