Falcons OL Chuma Edoga will go on IR, WR Jared Bernhardt returns

The Atlanta Falcons will soon place offensive lineman Chuma Edoga on the injured reserve list, head coach Arthur Smith revealed on Wednesday morning. Backup center Matt Hennessy could be activated in a corresponding move.

Edoga has missed the last two games due to a knee injury. He has filled in admirably when called upon but was unlikely to play over the final two games as the offensive line gets healthier.

Smith announced a few other moves as well, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and offensive lineman Justin Shaffer have been designated to return, opening up their 21-day practice window. Bernhardt made the team’s initial 53-man roster out of training camp following a strong preseason performance.

Shaffer, the former Georgia Bulldog, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round. He has spent most of the 2022 season developing on the practice squad.