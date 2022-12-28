Read full article on original website
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Wizards open four-game road trip in Orlando looking for fourth-straight win
The Wizards (15-21) are in the midst of a mini hot streak, winning four of their last five games, including three straight against opponents with records above .500. Now, they're kicking off a four-game road trip against a young Magic team in Orlando (13-23). Here's what you need to know.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Raptors
Monday, Jan. 2 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the last string of games are any indication, the Indiana Pacers are in for an exciting start to 2023. Riding three straight wins, the Pacers (20-17) look to carry their positive momentum into the new year when they host the Toronto Raptors (16-20) on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 131, Clippers 130
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the Pacers' final game of 2022 on the line, Tyrese Haliburton took it upon himself in crunch time. Indiana's 22-year-old point guard scored 13 of the Pacers' final 15 points down the stretch, dueling with former Pacer Paul George and ultimately giving Indiana (20-17) a 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (21-17).
NBA
Pelicans release injury report ahead of Monday game in Philadelphia
NEW ORLEANS (23-13) Saturday loss at Memphis. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. De'Anthony Melton, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid.
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
C’s Get Revenge on Clips, Finish 2022 with 4 Straight Wins
Although the Boston Celtics didn’t have the best start to their holiday homestand, they couldn’t have asked for a better finish. After losing their first three games – two to Orlando and one to Indiana – of a seven-game stretch at TD Garden, the C’s flipped a switch to win four straight matchups against Minnesota, Milwaukee, Houston, and finally, the LA Clippers on Thursday night.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Bucks
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) wrap up their four-game road trip with a border battle against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-12) on Friday night at Fiserv Forum. Minnesota lost in a close battle against New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, 119-118. Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell both put up 27 points in the competition, while Jaden McDaniels had 19 points.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Hornets
Stylistically, the Thunder knew what to expect from the Charlotte Hornets and on Thursday night that’s exactly what OKC got. With a lineup chock full of big men, Charlotte’s bread and butter this season has been scoring off of second chances and dominating the glass. The Hornets out-rebounded...
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Run Secures Homestand-Opening Win For Hornets
Ball Nearly Triple-Doubles Again, Rookie Mark Williams Has Breakout Performance. It had been almost two weeks since the Charlotte Hornets played a game at Spectrum Center and on Thursday night, they made sure the wait was well worth it for the hometown fans, resulting in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
Pistons ring out ’22 with a rousing rally to win at Minnesota
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. NEW YEAR’S FIREWORKS – The Minnesota Timberwolves were angry coming into the game, losers of five in a row, and smelled blood in the water when they saw the Pistons limping into town with a 9-29 record and off a Friday loss at Minnesota. Sure enough, the Timberwolves took an 18-point first-quarter lead. It was still 14 at halftime. But the Pistons used a 15-3 run late in the third quarter to tie the game at 86 and then an 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take an 11-point lead. Minnesota pulled within four and it looked like Dwane Casey’s bench – magnificent in a 65-point outing that saw all five players finish in double figures – was out of gas. But they sucked it up and made their New Year’s flight to Portland a happy journey in a win that left the home crowd booing the Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley III scored 18 to lead the bench, which also got 13 from Alec Burks, 12 from Hamidou Diallo and 11 apiece from Cory Joseph and Rodney McGruder. Guards D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards combined for 27 points in the game’s first 10 minutes, each missing only one shot among 13 total attempts, to get Minnesota off and running. The Pistons cut their deficit to seven in the second quarter before a flurry of turnovers allowed Minnesota to restore its lead to 14 at the break. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 28 points, 17 to spark the third-quarter rally. But the night belonged to the bench, which turned the season around when Burks returned on Nov. 11. Since Nov. 18, the bench is averaging a league-best 48.1 points a game.
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3-pointer just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 116, Clippers 110
One way to win games against high-level opponents is to make big shots. The Celtics made every one of them when it mattered Thursday night. Boston scored eight points in a matter of just 77 seconds to turn a five-point game into a 10-point game with 3:02 remaining in regulation. That 10-point advantage loomed large, especially considering that the Clippers were playing for the third time in four nights, which is to say they weren’t exactly playing with fresh legs to overcome a significant deficit.
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
