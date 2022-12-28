Read full article on original website
Related
Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
Looking to reduce voter power, Ohio Republicans display a breathtaking betrayal of public trust: Brent Larkin
The people who run the Ohio General Assembly think voters are too stupid to comprehend their abuse of power. There’s no other explanation why the Republican-run legislature would conspire with Secretary of State Frank LaRose on a scheme designed to make it harder for Ohioans participate in the democratic process.
Statehouse Republicans will be all smiles at first, but then the jockeying for power will begin.: Thomas Suddes
As 2023 begins, Ohio Republicans are in the strongest Statehouse position they’ve enjoyed since the 1960s. The question now, as Humpty Dumpty said to Alice, “is which [one] is to be master -- that’s all.”. True, another question, being answered only in driblets, is how far and...
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
BetRivers Ohio promo code: get $500 second-chance bet for launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetRivers has joined the Ohio launch party with a $500 second chance offer through our exclusive BetRivers Ohio promo code here.
Bet365 Ohio promo code: score best launch day bonus now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The online sports betting era has begun in Ohio, so lock in our bet365 Ohio promo code here to open the...
Here is every Ohio sports betting promo available at launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The day sports bettors in the Buckeye State have waited for has finally arrived, as Ohio online sports betting is live,...
Gambling 101: Everything you need to know about sports betting in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Come Sunday, Jan. 1, a new world will open to sports enthusiasts in Ohio. Gambling, that quintessential American avocation that has pulled itself above its once seedy reputation and which continues to enjoy its niche as entertainment, is starting legally. And if the last time you...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: get $500 in second-chance bets this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start the new year on the right foot by taking advantage of the latest PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. The app...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: How to claim $250 bonus bets on NFL
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The day has finally arrived for Ohio bettors to join DraftKings Sportsbook, so tackle Sunday’s Browns-Commanders game with our DraftKings Ohio...
Ohio sports betting promos: every launch offer to get right now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Ohio sports betting promos are here and bettors can take advantage of these special launch offers. New players who...
Ohio sports betting apps: How to claim launch week sign up offers
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year by signing up with the five best Ohio sports betting apps. With the Buckeye State officially...
FanDuel promo code is best pick in Ohio for Browns-Commanders
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Browns and Commanders kick off the new year, new FanDuel Ohio bettors can kick off online sports betting in...
FanDuel Ohio promo scores $200 bonus to celebrate start of sports betting
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio online sports betting is now finally live, and with a new year comes the ability to obtain the first live...
Ohio sports betting promos: How to bet on the NFL right now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia Eagles fans waited 56 years. Kansas City Chiefs fans waited 49 years. The Cleveland Browns faithful are still waiting, as...
BetMGM Ohio bonus unlocks $200 bonus with any NFL touchdown
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that sportsbook apps have launched, there is a new BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer for NFL Week 17. Click here...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: how to claim top bonus during launch day
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The most popular sportsbook app in the United States is now live in Ohio with the new year. Now, interested sports...
Ensure the best possible hospice care for your loved one: Bill Finn
Guest columnist Bill Finn is president & CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve, serving 14 counties in Northern Ohio. Developed in the early 1970s, modern-day hospice was introduced in England by Dame Cicely Saunders. In addition to treating a patient’s physical pain, she created a plan to address a dying patient’s “total pain,” which included spiritual and psychosocial needs in addition to physical symptoms.
5 Ohio sports betting promos for Ravens-Steelers SNF
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Ohio sports betting promos are here in time for Ravens-Steelers on Sunday Night Football tonight. New bettors can start...
PointsBet Ohio promo code: final call for $200 bonus credits before launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get ready for New Year’s Day with the PointsBet Ohio promo code offer. Customers can claim this bonus by using our...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0