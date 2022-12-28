ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal prosecutor’s office in Cleveland without a confirmed leader for longest stretch in some 70 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nearly two years have passed without a confirmed federal prosecutor in northern Ohio, the longest the district has gone without one in some 70 years. Since Justin Herdman left on Jan. 8, 2021, the office has been led by interim U.S. attorneys. Michelle Baeppler, the first assistant, has been in charge for the past several months. She is the only first assistant to lead any of the 93 offices in the country. President Biden, based on the recommendation of the state’s two U.S. senators, makes the appointment.
Ensure the best possible hospice care for your loved one: Bill Finn

Guest columnist Bill Finn is president & CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve, serving 14 counties in Northern Ohio. Developed in the early 1970s, modern-day hospice was introduced in England by Dame Cicely Saunders. In addition to treating a patient’s physical pain, she created a plan to address a dying patient’s “total pain,” which included spiritual and psychosocial needs in addition to physical symptoms.
