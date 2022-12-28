If you’ve been paying attention to the Mets over the past couple of weeks, you’re certainly familiar with the biggest updates on the team’s potential signing of infielder Carlos Correa. Less than twenty-four hours after Correa was going to be introduced as a member of the San Francisco Giants, the Mets agreed to a twelve-year contract with him as the Giants nixed the deal over concerns that arose during his physical regarding an ankle injury that the 28-year-old had suffered in his time in the minors.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO