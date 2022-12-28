Read full article on original website
A suspect in the deaths of 4 University of Idaho students is arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Minimum wages again rise across New England — except in New Hampshire
The minimum wage will go up to $15 an hour in two New England states in 2023 — among the highest rates in the county. The new rate in Massachusetts takes effect on New Year's Day, the last of five increases mandated by a 2018 law. "A lot of...
Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing anger from New York voters
New York Congressman-elect George Santos faces growing public outrage and questions from prosecutors about lies that he told before winning office last month. The Republican who misled voters about much of his life story is slated to be sworn in at the Capitol next week. But a source has confirmed to NPR that the U.S. attorney's office is now reviewing Santos' case. NPR's Brian Mann reports.
Safe haven laws vary throughout New England. Here's how each state approaches it.
Monday's discovery of the newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire has crisis counselors calling attention to baby safe haven laws, which allow a parent to safely and anonymously surrender a newborn without fear of criminal prosecution as long as there are no signs of abuse or neglect. Texas...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It's gotten harder to find a sidewalk newspaper box to buy a copy of The Birmingham News, but you can find the latest edition at the public library downtown. Sherrel Wheeler Stewart pulls a food stain-splattered copy hanging from a spindle. "A lot of people read...
Connecticut awards $7.3 million contract for management of buses in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford
The state Department of Transportation announced this week it awarded a $7.3 million contract to RATP Dev USA to manage the Hartford, New Haven and Stamford divisions of CTtransit. CTtransit is a state-owned bus system. The three impacted divisions use more than 500 buses and employ roughly 1,200 workers, according...
A nearly week-long driving ban is lifted in Buffalo as temperatures rise
The winter storm death toll has risen to 39 in the Buffalo, N.Y., area as officials deploy resources to clear snowed-in streets and lift a driving ban. The dead have been found in homes, cars and the outdoors. The causes ranged from delayed emergency medical response to cardiac arrest from snow shoveling, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a midday news conference Thursday.
New York opens its first legal recreational marijuana dispensary
NEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York rung up its first sales on Thursday, opening up what is expected to be one of the country's most lucrative markets for cannabis — underscored by the dozens of unauthorized shops that have operated in the open for years.
Sikorsky files challenge to Army’s award of helicopter contract
Connecticut-based Sikorsky announced Wednesday that it filed a formal protest of the Army’s decision to choose another company to build a long-range assault aircraft that is envisioned as a successor to the Black Hawk helicopter. Earlier this month, the Army selected Texas-based Textron Inc.’s Bell over Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky...
