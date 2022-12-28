ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Connecticut Public

Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing anger from New York voters

New York Congressman-elect George Santos faces growing public outrage and questions from prosecutors about lies that he told before winning office last month. The Republican who misled voters about much of his life story is slated to be sworn in at the Capitol next week. But a source has confirmed to NPR that the U.S. attorney's office is now reviewing Santos' case. NPR's Brian Mann reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

A nearly week-long driving ban is lifted in Buffalo as temperatures rise

The winter storm death toll has risen to 39 in the Buffalo, N.Y., area as officials deploy resources to clear snowed-in streets and lift a driving ban. The dead have been found in homes, cars and the outdoors. The causes ranged from delayed emergency medical response to cardiac arrest from snow shoveling, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a midday news conference Thursday.
BUFFALO, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

