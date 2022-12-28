5 years ago, oil was about $2.50 gal when I bought a house heated with anthracite. At that time, anthracite was $180 per ton, and I calculated that at those prices, anthracite cost 1/3 as much per btu as oil. Last week, for the first time the price of anthracite went up, to$200 per ton. Oil is almost $6 gal. Do that math!
Gas prices are rising not going down like everything else I don’t know how ppl are feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads and utilities on .This inflation is just ridiculous
January 1 2023 Gas Prices In Pennsylvania Set To Increase 3-4 Cents Per Gallon! A Law 10 Years Ago In Affect! Pennsylvania Congress Needs Fired The Whole Lot Of Them! "We the People, PA "Can Do A Whole Lot Better Governing Ourselves! Pennsylvanians Are Not Stupid! We Know The Government Steals Our Money, Through Our Live Birth Certificates! Exchanged On the Stock Market As Bonds!
Comments / 7