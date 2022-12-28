ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 7

John Nixon
4d ago

5 years ago, oil was about $2.50 gal when I bought a house heated with anthracite. At that time, anthracite was $180 per ton, and I calculated that at those prices, anthracite cost 1/3 as much per btu as oil. Last week, for the first time the price of anthracite went up, to$200 per ton. Oil is almost $6 gal. Do that math!

evil white bitch
3d ago

Gas prices are rising not going down like everything else I don’t know how ppl are feeding their families and keeping a roof over their heads and utilities on .This inflation is just ridiculous

Linda Merry
4d ago

January 1 2023 Gas Prices In Pennsylvania Set To Increase 3-4 Cents Per Gallon! A Law 10 Years Ago In Affect! Pennsylvania Congress Needs Fired The Whole Lot Of Them! "We the People, PA "Can Do A Whole Lot Better Governing Ourselves! Pennsylvanians Are Not Stupid! We Know The Government Steals Our Money, Through Our Live Birth Certificates! Exchanged On the Stock Market As Bonds!

PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

STATE’S POPULATION CONTINUES TO DECLINE

Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July of last year according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. It ranked fourth among the eighteen states that lost population. Only New York, California, and Illinois lost more. Pennsylvania was also second behind Florida among states that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

In 2022, PA Adopted New Rules Limiting Oil, Gas Emissions

Pennsylvania adopted rules limiting emissions from oil and gas sites this year, in a race to meet a federal deadline. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Expected to Increase in 2023

Pennsylvania drivers could soon be paying more at the pump. A law signed in 2013 by former Governor Tom Corbett is set to trigger an automatic gas tax increase. On January 1, Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by$0.03 per gallon, bringing the total to $0.61 a gallon. Pennsylvania already has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

National Fuel Lowering Gas Prices for Next Winter

National Fuel has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and projects to lower gas supply costs for Pennsylvania customers next winter. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to send snow equipment, personnel to Buffalo to support snow removal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. "The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

A year of beauty in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This day could certainly use a little brightness and Mike Stevens knows how to provide just that. We take a look at some of the pictures viewers sent in this past year, in our year-end edition of the Photolink Library. Head on over to YouTube to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
parenthoodandpassports.com

Pennsylvania with Kids | 18 FUN Family-Friendly Things to Do in Pennsylvania This Winter

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. As wintertime arrives in Pennsylvania, you may be at a loss when it comes to ideas for traveling with children to the Keystone State. However, you’ll be glad to know there are many iconic family-friendly places to visit that will keep you and your kids entertained. With an array of fun things to do in Pennsylvania with kids, there’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy – even when the bitter cold winter months set in.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

