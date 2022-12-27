Read full article on original website
Weather wrapup: More 100s, more rain for some
With the holiday weekend storm concerns completed, it’s time to add up the local weather score for 2022. The total precipitation at Emporia Municipal Airport for the year is a bit mysterious, because the rain gauge did not work on several days when rain fell in July.
UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases
A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
Wheeler Street closures ahead
Wheeler Street will be closed to through traffic from 15th to 18th Ave starting this week, the City of Emporia announced Tuesday. According to the city, the three blocks of Wheeler St. will be closed for storm sewer improvements associated with the Village Elementary School project. The improvements are expected to last up to two weeks, pending weather.
Emporia boys basketball tops Hayden for second time
The Emporia High School boys basketball team recorded its second victory of the season over Hayden, 59-52, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Jalyn King set the tone early, scoring Emporia’s first nine points of the contest. The Spartans would lead 18-13 after the first eight minutes. King would add eight more in the second quarter as Emporia took a 34-27 lead into the half.
Emporia girls basketball tops Topeka Hayden
The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out of the break with a win over Hayden, 43-34 at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. “It was what I predicted it would be,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “It felt like it was the first game of the season again, and that’s not a great thing. That being said, coming out with a win was good to see but it was sloppy. We looked tired and out of shape and that’s about what I expected given two weeks off.”
Area school sports Roundup - Jan. 3
Area cagers were back in action Tuesday evening, and the holiday break didn’t seem to adversely impact the three teams who entered the break without a loss. The Olpe High School boys notched their eighth win of the season, and both, the Lebo High School and Madison High School girls programs improved their records to 7-0.
Emporia chicken ordinance goes live
For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
ESU women's basketball struggle late in loss to Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State women's basketball team struggled offensively as they fell to Central Oklahoma, 66-57, on Monday night in Edmond, Okla. Emporia State jumped out in front in the first quarter as it opened the game with a 9-3 run which included three-pointers from Victoria Price, Katie Horyna and Kylee Scheer. The Bronchos and Lady Hornets were able to keep up a scoring pace throughout the remainder of the quarter as Emporia State held a 22-18 lead after the first quarter.
Jimmie Leo Nix
Jimmie Leo Nix died Thursday, December 22, 2022. He was 79. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
ESU men's basketball fall to No. 9 Central Oklahoma
The Emporia State men's basketball team fell against ninth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 80-58, on Monday night. The Hornets started the game which the first five points as Owen Long hit a step-back jumper before Alijah Comithier knocked a three to put the Hornets up 5-0 in the first two minutes of the game. But Central Oklahoma was able to respond as it put together an 11-2 run that lasted until 13:25 remaining in the first half, which ended with Comithier hitting his second three of the game to cut the deficit to 11-10.
Emporia’s Koby Le heading to National Combine
Emporia High School sophomore Koby Le will be competing at the National Combine at the All-American Bowl this week at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Le earned an invitation after performing well at the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase in Naples, Fla. in July.
Admire exit to take cash one more year
The Kansas Turnpike Authority clarified Tuesday exactly what it plans to do in north Lyon County this year. “The Admire exit will not become cashless in 2023,” Senior Communications Manager Jeri Biehler said by email.
Domestic call leads to pot arrest in Cottonwood
A Cottonwood Falls man is accused of domestic violence and possessing illegal drugs. A statement from the Chase County Sheriffs Office Tuesday night said Brian Smith, 57, was arrested on Oak Street around 3 p.m. It followed a reported domestic disturbance.
Superintendent search underway in USD 252
A superintendent search is officially underway in Southern Lyon County USD 252, following a special meeting of the board of education this week. Board members met Monday to discuss the search process for the position, which is being vacated by Superintendent Michael Argabright. He announced his retirement in December, effective June 30.
Giefer back on as mayor, Brinkman vice-mayer
Danny Giefer was once again selected as the mayor of Emopria during the Emporia City Commission's first regular meeting of the year Wednesday. Commissioner Susan Brinkman was selected as vice-mayor. Giefer said he was excited for the coming year after ending 2022 on a strong note. "We had goal setting...
Commission looks to strong year in 2023
The Emporia City Commission celebrated a year of growth and new beginnings during outgoing mayor Becky Smith's "state of the city" speech Wednesday. Smith said the city had welcomed many new faces in 2022, including city manager Trey Cocking, Police Chief Ed Owens, Fire Chief Brandon Beck, and Regional Development Association president Chuck Scott. The city also welcomed a new communications manager in Christine Johnson, a new library director in Pauline Stacchini, and a new president at Emporia State University in Ken Hush.
First use of new Olpe security system is in error
A new security system now is installed in Olpe Schools. That became public knowledge Tuesday, when the schools announced a false alarm. “Our SafeDefend system was unintentionally activated,” the schools admitted on Facebook. It happened around 10:50 a.m., but no other details were disclosed.
Iverson pleads guilty to eight misdemeanors
A Council Grove attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts stemming largely from a late-night pursuit of a city council member with a semi-tractor. Steven Iverson, 36, admitted to all parts of an “amended complaint” which his attorney and a special prosecutor negotiated for several months.
