The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out of the break with a win over Hayden, 43-34 at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. “It was what I predicted it would be,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “It felt like it was the first game of the season again, and that’s not a great thing. That being said, coming out with a win was good to see but it was sloppy. We looked tired and out of shape and that’s about what I expected given two weeks off.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO