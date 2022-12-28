ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Melissa Holey
4d ago

I think Crown is a great school. One of the statistics the article is using is about money earned after graduation. Many people that attend Crown do so because it emphasizes service. Professions working for a church or in service to others are not going to pay extremely well.

Fartun
3d ago

What a misinformed joke of an article.🙄 I attended Crown College and couldn’t disagree more with this assessment. It’s an awesome school and would love my kids to attend as well! Also wondering if they would be attacking this school if it were secular?🤔

DaddyM
4d ago

I'd attend Crown any day. University of Minnesota Morris should be #1 on the do not attend. and I know some of the profs there personally.

Related
CBS Minnesota

Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial board

MINNEAPOLIS — A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel's role on a financial board.Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday.The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

MN: President’s board role in question

A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Gabel says the letter is misleading. She said she went through the university’s conflict management process before accepting the board position.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

FFA Growing in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) - Minnesota FFA chapters are enjoying unprecedented growth. Over the past three years, officials say there have been more than 20 new chapters added statewide, with a dozen new chapters in the works next year. Val Aarsvold is the Executive Director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. She...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Formative characters: Three Minnesota authors share their favorites

Big Books and Bold Ideas is usually the show where readers meet writers. But for this final show of 2022, we decided to do something unexpected. Instead of talking to writers about books they wrote, we asked them about their favorite literary characters someone else wrote. It’s an assignment these Minnesota authors took seriously, and their selections both surprised and delighted host Kerri Miller. She also asked each author to recommend their favorite book of 2022, so get your “need to read” list ready!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
MINNESOTA STATE
gophersports.com

Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

What are the most-checked-out books at Grand Marais, Ely, and other Minnesota libraries? See the list

Minnesota has over 300 libraries but what materials are being checked out the most? We contacted libraries across the state to find out. Evan Frost | MPR News. There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.

Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Soaring land prices pinch Minnesota farmers and consumers

Rent prices are soaring. That’s true of apartment dwellings in the Twin Cities. But it’s also happening on fields across Minnesota. Two-thirds of farm fields are rented out to farmers, not owned by them. These days, those fields cost a pretty penny. What does that mean for the price of our cornflakes, hamburgers and tofu? You’re probably already feeling the pinch. Kent Thiesse is a Farm Management Analyst and Senior Vice President and MinnStar Bank. He joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to answer that question and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Gov Walz providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane

Following severe winter storms and extreme cold, Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order providing emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting propane in Minnesota. Executive Order 22-24 addresses the high demand for propane with the onset of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across...
MINNESOTA STATE
